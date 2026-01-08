Special Revision Exercise Will Be Conducted Without Political Pressure: CM Sarma
Congress and the Raijor Dal have alleged that the BJP is planning to delete voters who traditionally don't vote for it from the electoral rolls.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Lakhimpur: Reiterating his uncompromising stand on the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the exercise will be carried out strictly and without political pressure.
Opposition parties like Congress and Raijor Dal have alleged that the BJP is planning to find out and delete the names of voters who traditionally do not vote for the saffron party from the electoral roll, accusing the ruling party of vote theft.
Refuting the allegations as "purely baseless", Sarma said Akhil Gogoi, who brought allegations of wrongdoing against state BJP chief Dilip Saikia, should not be given undue importance for such acts. "Finding out doubtful names in the voters' list and raising objections is within rights, Sarma added.
Addressing the media in Lakhimpur, the CM said he has issued clear instructions to Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to raise objections against any voter found to be doubtful during the revision process. "I have myself said this openly — file complaints against as many doubtful persons as possible," he said.
Stressing that the right to file objections is not limited to any one party and applies equally to all political stakeholders, Sarma said, "I have instructed BLAs to submit complaints if they come across suspicious names. This freedom is not only for the BJP. Congress and all other parties have the same right."
Emphasising the importance of clean electoral rolls, Sarma said the Special Revision is essential to protect the democratic process in Assam. "Ensuring an accurate and genuine voters' list is necessary for the future of Assam. There will be no dilution in this process," he added.
On the alliance front, Sarma reaffirmed the BJP's continued partnership with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), stating that the regional party enjoys full respect within the alliance and faces no pressure on seat-sharing. "We respect AGP. There is absolutely no pressure on them. They are free to contest wherever they want," he added.
He further clarified that the BJP will decide the number of seats it will not contest by February 15. "Which seats the BJP will not contest will be decided by February 15. If AGP fields candidates in additional constituencies, the contest will be friendly," Sarma added.
