Special Revision Exercise Will Be Conducted Without Political Pressure: CM Sarma

Lakhimpur: Reiterating his uncompromising stand on the Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the exercise will be carried out strictly and without political pressure.

Opposition parties like Congress and Raijor Dal have alleged that the BJP is planning to find out and delete the names of voters who traditionally do not vote for the saffron party from the electoral roll, accusing the ruling party of vote theft.

Refuting the allegations as "purely baseless", Sarma said Akhil Gogoi, who brought allegations of wrongdoing against state BJP chief Dilip Saikia, should not be given undue importance for such acts. "Finding out doubtful names in the voters' list and raising objections is within rights, Sarma added.

Addressing the media in Lakhimpur, the CM said he has issued clear instructions to Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to raise objections against any voter found to be doubtful during the revision process. "I have myself said this openly — file complaints against as many doubtful persons as possible," he said.