ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Special Polling Booth Set Up For Five Voters In Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, Four Cast Votes

Special Polling Booth Set Up for Five Voters in Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, Four Cast Votes ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: Election authorities set up a special polling station for just five voters inside the Meghamalai Tiger Reserve under the Andipatti Assembly constituency, where four voters exercised their franchise in the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.

The polling station was established in the remote Vellimalai area, part of the Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve.

Across the state, polling was conducted at 4,023 booths in all 234 constituencies. In Andipatti constituency alone, 344 polling stations were set up, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) dispatched a day earlier from the local Tahsildar’s office.

To set up the booth, the officials had to transport polling equipment over 75 km through dense forest terrain through damaged roads and lack of electricity. The operation was carried out under security.