Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Special Polling Booth Set Up For Five Voters In Meghamalai Tiger Reserve, Four Cast Votes
The polling station was established in the remote Vellimalai area, part of the Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Theni: Election authorities set up a special polling station for just five voters inside the Meghamalai Tiger Reserve under the Andipatti Assembly constituency, where four voters exercised their franchise in the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Thursday.
The polling station was established in the remote Vellimalai area, part of the Srivilliputhur-Meghamalai Tiger Reserve.
Across the state, polling was conducted at 4,023 booths in all 234 constituencies. In Andipatti constituency alone, 344 polling stations were set up, with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) dispatched a day earlier from the local Tahsildar’s office.
To set up the booth, the officials had to transport polling equipment over 75 km through dense forest terrain through damaged roads and lack of electricity. The operation was carried out under security.
Voting at the remote booth began at 7 am and continued until 6 pm. Out of the five registered voters, four cast their votes.
A team of six officials, including a zonal officer, presiding officer, sub-inspector, paramilitary personnel and support staff, was deployed at the polling station. Special arrangements, including a 4x4 vehicle, were made to navigate the rugged mountainous terrain.
After polling concluded, the EVMs were transported under police escort to a designated counting centre near Theni for further procedures.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu witnessed a record voter turnout of over 85 per cent on Thursday during elections to 234 Assembly constituencies even as voters defied the scorching heat and turned up at polling stations to exercise their franchise.
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