ETV Bharat / state

Special Package To Be Provided For 3 Districts Once Affected By Naxal Violence, Says MP CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, right, with Deputy CMs Jagdish Devda, centre, and Rajendra Shukla during a press conference on the completion of two years of the state government, in Bhopal, Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. ( PTI )

Bhopal: After declaring the state to be free of Naxalism, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said his government would provide a special package to the districts of Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori, once affected by Maoist violence. The elimination of Naxalism was the biggest achievement of his government's tenure so far, Yadav told PTI in an interview on completing two years in office.

"A special package will be provided for Naxal-affected Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori for development. We want them to become model districts for the future. The last 20-25 years have been very bad, so we are preparing a concrete plan to bring them closer to the rest of the advanced districts," he said.

Yadav, who took oath as chief minister on December 13, 2023, had claimed earlier this week that Madhya Pradesh had become Naxalism-free ahead of the Centre's target date of March 31, 2026.

"The elimination of Naxalism from the state is the biggest achievement of my two-year tenure. The government will now take all necessary steps to ensure this `snake' does not raise its hood again," he said.

By resolving to eliminate the decades-old challenge of Maoism by March 31, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the goal of building a Naxal-free India, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah worked with determination to achieve the target, Yadav said. The chief minister criticised past Congress governments for failing to formulate a concrete strategy against Naxalism, which he said first surfaced in Madhya Pradesh in 1990.

"It's true that for the last 35-40 years, our entire region was affected by various factors, and the biggest reason was Naxalite activities. It's also true that such incidents increased during the Congress regime, and the Congress party consistently ignored them, even though Congress members were killed," he said.