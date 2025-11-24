Special Olympics Medal Winner Sarita Routray From Odisha Leads A Life Of Penury
Sarita has won two special Olympics medals but yet resides in a dilapidated slum in Bhubaneswar.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Sarita Routray has made the country proud by winning several medals in Olympics in the category of intellectually-disabled. But unlike cricketers, whose lives change after a series or two, Sarita's has only worsened.
The slum at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar where she resides stands testimony to the state of affairs of sportspersons who are left to fend for themselves even if they bring glory to the nation with their hardwork and perseverance.
Sarita was in news when she won her first gold in beach volleyball at the Summer Special Olympics held in Los Angeles, USA in 2015. She was part of team India that won the gold medal. Similarly, in 2017, Sarita participated in the Special Olympics held at Austria. Her team won a bronze in floor hockey at the event.
The achievements in Olympics apart, Sarita has participated and won medals in numerous events held in different states of India. However, the fame and the recognition was short-lived as she did not receive much support from the government.
Sarita resides in a dilapidated house with her widowed mother Snehalata who runs a shop in the slum. Born on October 9, 1993, Sarita suffered from intellectual disability and loss of hearing. The youngest of three siblings, her father Gundicha Routray was a dyer who lost his all during the 1999 super cyclone.
The family suffered another jolt as Gundicha was paralysed after the calamity. It was then that Snehalata took over the reins and opened a small shop in the slum to sustain her family. Gundicha passed away two years back. While Sarita's elder sister is married, her brother works as a contractual worker.
Sarita was admitted to the Special Education Centre for Children with Multiple Disabilities of Open Learning Systems in Bhubaneswar. Sarita was 9 years old at the time. A few months later, she was admitted to a nearby regular school in Class II. But she stopped attending the school after a few years and returned to OLS.
Sarita was then admitted to the functional academy of OLS where she learnt to read and write. Apart from completing her Matriculation a few years back, she learnt Odissi and tailoring at the academy.
Sarita's special talent in sports was identified by Prakash Kumar Rath, Area Director of Special Olympics India-Odisha and CEO of OLS. His encouragement and training meant Sarita could participate in various competitions organized by Special Olympics, India.
Sarita's talent was honed by her coach Arpita Mohapatra. She has participated and performed well in handball, cycling, football and other sporting events apart from beach volleyball and floor hockey. Sarita is now training other kids like her. I have come this far by working hard since 2010. I will try to do better in the future. What I have learned from my coach Arpita Madam, I am now teaching other young children."
However, Snehalata said, "We were not aware of Sarita's problems. When she was young, she could not hear or speak properly. We came to know that she had hearing loss and other problems. Since she could not study in a regular school, I left Sarita at Open Learning Systems. Sarita has come a long way from there. She has traveled to many countries and states on her own initiative".
Snehalata said Sarita's stint at coaching does not pay well and she wants her daughter to be given a government job.
Rath said, "Sarita came to OLS at a very young age.She was taught Odissi by Sujata Patnaik of OLS. Similarly, Sasmita Mohapatra trained her in various sports. Under the supervision of Arpita Mohapatra, Sarita started showing her excellence in badminton, cycling, and roller skating. Later, she became an all-rounder in sports".
He added, "Nowadays, she is teaching children and playing herself. Players like Sarita need government jobs. If they get permanent employment as per their qualifications, they can progress further".
What is Special Olympics
Normal athletes participate in the Olympics, while physically challenged athletes participate in the Paralympics. Similarly, intellectually disabled athletes participate in the Special Olympics. The rules of games in the Special Olympics are the same as in normal Olympics.
Also Read
Lost in Delhi, girl wins medals in Abu Dhabi Special Olympics; reunites with family after 10 years