Special Olympics Medal Winner Sarita Routray From Odisha Leads A Life Of Penury

Bhubaneswar: Sarita Routray has made the country proud by winning several medals in Olympics in the category of intellectually-disabled. But unlike cricketers, whose lives change after a series or two, Sarita's has only worsened.

The slum at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar where she resides stands testimony to the state of affairs of sportspersons who are left to fend for themselves even if they bring glory to the nation with their hardwork and perseverance.

Sarita was in news when she won her first gold in beach volleyball at the Summer Special Olympics held in Los Angeles, USA in 2015. She was part of team India that won the gold medal. Similarly, in 2017, Sarita participated in the Special Olympics held at Austria. Her team won a bronze in floor hockey at the event.

The achievements in Olympics apart, Sarita has participated and won medals in numerous events held in different states of India. However, the fame and the recognition was short-lived as she did not receive much support from the government.

Sarita resides in a dilapidated house with her widowed mother Snehalata who runs a shop in the slum. Born on October 9, 1993, Sarita suffered from intellectual disability and loss of hearing. The youngest of three siblings, her father Gundicha Routray was a dyer who lost his all during the 1999 super cyclone.

The family suffered another jolt as Gundicha was paralysed after the calamity. It was then that Snehalata took over the reins and opened a small shop in the slum to sustain her family. Gundicha passed away two years back. While Sarita's elder sister is married, her brother works as a contractual worker.