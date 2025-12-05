ETV Bharat / state

Special NIA Court Extends Anmol Bishnoi's Custody By Seven Days

New Delhi: The special NIA court at Delhi's Patiala House Court has extended the custody of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, by seven days.

As it is a high-profile and security-sensitive case, the NIA judge personally visited the Agency's headquarters and conducted the hearing on camera. Wanted in connection with the killing of NCP leader Siddique, firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024, the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, among other crimes, Anmol was "removed" from the United States of America on November 18. The NIA has detained him under tight security and is continuing to interrogate him in several serious cases.

Anmol who had been absconding since 2022, was on the NIA's most wanted list and carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh. He is the 19th accused linked to Lawrence's terror syndicate. Anmol was arrested in November 2024 in Sacramento, California, on charges of illegal entry, where the FBI identified him through DNA and voice samples. A lengthy deportation process then followed.