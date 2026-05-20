Bengaluru Court Sentences Man to 7 Years in Jail for Radicalisation, Recruitment Plot
The accused was in touch with an online handler identified as 'Hamzala', who was allegedly associated with extremist organisations.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: A Special NIA court in Bengaluru has sentenced a Maharashtra-based man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for alleged links with banned terror organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and for attempting to recruit youths into extremist activities. The special court also imposed a fine of Rs 63,000 on the accused, identified as Hamraj Vorshid Sheikh. The case against another accused, Mohammed Arif, is still under trial.
The conviction is being viewed as a significant development in ongoing efforts by central agencies to curb online radicalisation and terror recruitment activities in the country. According to the NIA, a case was registered in April 2023 against Hamraj Vorshid Sheikh and Mohammed Arif under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The agency filed a chargesheet in October 2023 after completing its investigation. Following the trial, the special court convicted Hamraj and awarded him seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with penalty.
Investigators stated that Hamraj stayed in Saudi Arabia between 2019 and 2022. During this period, he allegedly contacted people from Pakistan and Afghanistan and was influenced by the ideology of the Taliban and TTP. The investigation further revealed that he was in touch with an online handler identified as 'Hamzala', who was allegedly associated with extremist organisations.
The handler is said to have used an Instagram account named 'Kashmir Page' to radicalise youths and spread extremist propaganda. According to the NIA, after returning to India, Hamraj, along with his associate Mohammed Arif, allegedly began promoting the ideology of Taliban and TTP.
The duo allegedly targeted youths facing financial and personal difficulties and attempted to recruit them to work for the organisation. The NIA said its investigation uncovered that the accused were also preparing to form their own group with the intention of joining the TTP and carrying out 'jihad' against India.
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