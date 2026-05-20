ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Court Sentences Man to 7 Years in Jail for Radicalisation, Recruitment Plot

Bengaluru: A Special NIA court in Bengaluru has sentenced a Maharashtra-based man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for alleged links with banned terror organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and for attempting to recruit youths into extremist activities. The special court also imposed a fine of Rs 63,000 on the accused, identified as Hamraj Vorshid Sheikh. The case against another accused, Mohammed Arif, is still under trial.

The conviction is being viewed as a significant development in ongoing efforts by central agencies to curb online radicalisation and terror recruitment activities in the country. According to the NIA, a case was registered in April 2023 against Hamraj Vorshid Sheikh and Mohammed Arif under the provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The agency filed a chargesheet in October 2023 after completing its investigation. Following the trial, the special court convicted Hamraj and awarded him seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with penalty.