Special NDPS Court In Gujarat Sentences Man Caught With 110 KG Marijuana To 15 Years

Ahmedabad: A Special NDPS Court here has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison in connection with a drug smuggling case.

The court, considering the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution, convicted Chimanbhai Solanki under Section 20(B)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment. He has also been fined Rs 1 lakh by the court, which acquitted another accused in the case, Chandan Singh Vaghela, due to lack of evidence.

The case dates back to April 3, 2021, when Narol police received inputs that some people were going to transport a large quantity of marijuana in an auto-rickshaw. Based on the information, police set up a blockade near Lambha Tan Road and intercepted the suspicious rickshaw. During the subsequent searches, five khaki-colored cardboard boxes were found in the rear seat of the rickshaw. A total of 110.180 kilograms of marijuana was recovered from the box.