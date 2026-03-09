Special NDPS Court In Gujarat Sentences Man Caught With 110 KG Marijuana To 15 Years
The case is related to the smuggling of the contraband on April 3, 2021 by convicted Chimanbhai Solanki and other accused.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A Special NDPS Court here has sentenced a man to 15 years in prison in connection with a drug smuggling case.
The court, considering the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution, convicted Chimanbhai Solanki under Section 20(B)(ii)(C) of the NDPS Act and sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment. He has also been fined Rs 1 lakh by the court, which acquitted another accused in the case, Chandan Singh Vaghela, due to lack of evidence.
The case dates back to April 3, 2021, when Narol police received inputs that some people were going to transport a large quantity of marijuana in an auto-rickshaw. Based on the information, police set up a blockade near Lambha Tan Road and intercepted the suspicious rickshaw. During the subsequent searches, five khaki-colored cardboard boxes were found in the rear seat of the rickshaw. A total of 110.180 kilograms of marijuana was recovered from the box.
Police arrested rickshaw driver Kirit Panchal, Chiman Solanki, and Krishna Rajpurohit. However, after the driver, Kirit Panchal, died during the trial, the case against him was closed. The second accused, Krishnaraj Rajpurohit, absconded after being released on bail. He was declared a fugitive, and the proceedings against him were dropped.
Public Prosecutor Dilip Singh Thakor stated that the evidence, witnesses, and investigation conducted by the police in this case clearly indicate that the accused was involved in marijuana smuggling. Because it is a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act, the law provides for strict punishment, and strict action is necessary in such crimes to protect society from the drug trade.
