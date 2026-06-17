ETV Bharat / state

Special Intensive Revision: Discrepancies Identified In Details Of 89 Lakh Voters

Hyderabad: The upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is set to pose a significant challenge for Telangana voters. The reason being up to 30 per cent of the names on the 2025 voter lists were not mapped with the SIR list conducted in 2002. Election Commission of India (ECI) officials found errors in the details of many mapped voters. All of them will be affected by the SIR process starting June 25.

Out of 3,38,29,018 voters in the 2025 list, only 2,36,54,232 were mapped. Of these, officials identified various discrepancies in the details of 89,44,713 people. These voters risk being removed from the list if they do not submit proper identification documents. Another 1,01,74,786 voters have been included in the unmapped list.

Many of these voters expected to receive notices if they submit enumeration forms. Such people will also have to submit documents to prove their identity. A total of 1,91,19,499 voters were found to have errors in mapping and unmapping. There are allegations that the mapping process was not done properly in some places. Political parties are expressing apprehension that this may impact voters.

Of the 495,581 total voters in the Maktal and Narayanpet constituencies of Narayanpet district, 4,23,118 voters (85.38 per cent) have been mapped. Various discrepancies were found in the details of 187,149 of these mapped voters. There are another 72,463 voters in the unmapping. A large number of migrant workers and the poor in this area are likely to be most affected by the upcoming SIR.