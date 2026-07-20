ETV Bharat / state

Special Court Sentences 44 Somalian Pirates To Life Imprisonment; Praises Navy For Prompt Action

Mumbai: A special court in Mumbai on Monday sentenced 44 Somalian nationals to life imprisonment in two different cases on charges of piracy and other offences. The court also appreciated the bravery of the Indian Navy in discharging legal and international duty in letter and spirit by taking all costs and risks.

While imposing the maximum punishment of life imprisonment, Special Judge S B Dige noted that the offences committed by the accused persons were serious in nature. All the 44 accused, comprising 35 in one case and nine in the other, had pleaded guilty before the court and had urged for leniency.

The court said it was aware of the poor condition of the accused persons and the fact that they had voluntarily pleaded guilty.

"But on the other hand, the act of piracy on high sea by hijacking a vessel and keeping crew members hostage for ransom by attempting to kill them and to keep them as human shield and not obeying the lawful directions of Indian Navy are very serious things which cannot be taken casually," the court said.

The accused have been convicted under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, Passport Act, Foreigners Act, Maritime Anti-Piracy Act and the Explosive Substances Act.