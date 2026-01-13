ETV Bharat / state

Special Court Sends SKS Ispat And Power Ltd Director To 3 Years Imprisonment In Coal Block Scam Case

New Delhi: A special CBI court has convicted SKS Ispat & Power Ltd, its director Deepak Gupta and others in connection with alleged cheating in coal block allocation in Madhya Pradesh, making it the 20th conviction in the coal block scam cases, officials said Tuesday.

In its order announced on Monday, the special court sentenced Gupta to three years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10 lakh, and authorised signatories Satya Narain Dwivedi to two years in jail and a fine of Rs 20,000 and Amrit Singh to one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000. SKS Ispat and Power Ltd has been slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh by the court.