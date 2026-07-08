ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Temple Administers Oath To Priests And Staff Against Thefts, Bans 'Pocket Kurtas'

Haridwar: The trust managing Haridwar's famous Mansa Devi Temple has administered an oath to all priests and staff members, binding them to refrain from any form of theft in the temple.

The trust also imposed a ban on wearing 'kurtas' (traditional tunics) with pockets.

The oath was administered by Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Maa Mansa Devi Temple Trust and the secretary of the Niranjani Akhara, on Monday.

He also warned that any priest or employee caught personally appropriating offerings would face not only dismissal but also legal action.

According to sources, the step has been taken in the wake of allegations regarding offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and similar allegations at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand.

Mahant Ravindra Puri also formed a special seven-member committee to monitor the handling of offerings at Mansa Devi Temple.

He also held a meeting with all the priests serving at the temple. He emphasised during the meeting that stealing donation money received by the temple is improper.