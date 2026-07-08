Haridwar Temple Administers Oath To Priests And Staff Against Thefts, Bans 'Pocket Kurtas'
Mahant Ravindra Puri also formed a special seven-member committee to monitor the handling of offerings at Mansa Devi Temple.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Haridwar: The trust managing Haridwar's famous Mansa Devi Temple has administered an oath to all priests and staff members, binding them to refrain from any form of theft in the temple.
The trust also imposed a ban on wearing 'kurtas' (traditional tunics) with pockets.
The oath was administered by Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the Maa Mansa Devi Temple Trust and the secretary of the Niranjani Akhara, on Monday.
He also warned that any priest or employee caught personally appropriating offerings would face not only dismissal but also legal action.
According to sources, the step has been taken in the wake of allegations regarding offerings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and similar allegations at Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand.
Mahant Ravindra Puri also formed a special seven-member committee to monitor the handling of offerings at Mansa Devi Temple.
He also held a meeting with all the priests serving at the temple. He emphasised during the meeting that stealing donation money received by the temple is improper.
It is to be noted that an SIT was constituted and temple employees were even arrested following complaints of donation theft at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
In Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee issued notices regarding alleged theft of offerings at the temple.
The seers from Haridwar have also demanded an impartial investigation and stringent action against the guilty regarding the allegations in Badrinath.
Rift in Akhara Parishad
Meanwhile, in the wake of the formation of a second executive body of the Akhara Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri stated that he has been elected as the president of the Akhara Parishad and he commands a majority in the body.
Therefore, the 2027 Kumbh Mela will be held under his leadership, he said.
"Our Akhara Parishad is legitimate and enjoys the support of seven Akharas. It was our Akhara that first advocated for upgrading the Haridwar Ardh Kumbh Mela to the status of a Purna Kumbh. Further, we are actively participating in the Nashik and Ujjain Kumbh Melas. Those who formed the other Akhara Parishad are our brethren, too, but we will remain involved in all arrangements for the Kumbh. We have the backing of seven major Akharas, including the Juna Akhara," said Mahant Ravindra Puri.
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