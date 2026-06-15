ETV Bharat / state

Speaker Has Power To Accept MLA Resignations Despite Pending Defection Pleas: TN Govt Tells HC

The Madras High Court heard a petition challenging the Speaker's decision to accept resignations of AIADMK MLAs. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Monday that the Speaker has the sole authority to decide whether to accept or reject resignation letters submitted by MLAs, even when petitions seeking their disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law are pending.

In the elections to the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secured 47.

TVK formed the government with the support of alliance partners, including the Congress, Communist parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League.

During a confidence vote in the Assembly on May 13, around 25 AIADMK MLAs led by former minister C V Shanmugam voted in favour of the TVK government.

Following the vote, AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamurthy filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification proceedings against the legislators under the Anti-Defection Law.

Speaker Accepted Resignations After MLAs Joined TVK

Meanwhile, AIADMK MLAs, including Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), Jayakumar (Perundurai) and Sathyabama (Dharapuram), resigned from the Assembly after joining TVK. The Speaker accepted their resignation letters on the same day, and the decision was subsequently notified in the official gazette.

Challenging the move, the National Makkal Sakthi Katchi filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the Speaker's order accepting the resignations while disqualification proceedings were pending.