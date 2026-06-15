Speaker Has Power To Accept MLA Resignations Despite Pending Defection Pleas: TN Govt Tells HC
The Tamil Nadu government told the Madras High Court that the Speaker can accept MLA resignations even when disqualification petitions remain pending.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court on Monday that the Speaker has the sole authority to decide whether to accept or reject resignation letters submitted by MLAs, even when petitions seeking their disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law are pending.
In the elections to the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won 59 seats, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) secured 47.
TVK formed the government with the support of alliance partners, including the Congress, Communist parties, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League.
During a confidence vote in the Assembly on May 13, around 25 AIADMK MLAs led by former minister C V Shanmugam voted in favour of the TVK government.
Following the vote, AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamurthy filed a petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification proceedings against the legislators under the Anti-Defection Law.
Speaker Accepted Resignations After MLAs Joined TVK
Meanwhile, AIADMK MLAs, including Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), Jayakumar (Perundurai) and Sathyabama (Dharapuram), resigned from the Assembly after joining TVK. The Speaker accepted their resignation letters on the same day, and the decision was subsequently notified in the official gazette.
Challenging the move, the National Makkal Sakthi Katchi filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the Speaker's order accepting the resignations while disqualification proceedings were pending.
The petitioner argued that accepting resignations while anti-defection proceedings remain unresolved would weaken the purpose of the Anti-Defection Law.
"A question has arisen as to whether the resignation of an MLA submitted specifically to evade pending disqualification proceedings can be accepted. Accepting resignation letters while disqualification proceedings are pending effectively dilutes the Anti-Defection Law," the petition stated.
HC Tags Matter With Related Petition
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan. During the hearing, senior counsel Rajagopalan, appearing for AIADMK Whip Agri Krishnamurthy, argued that the Speaker's acceptance of the resignations was contrary to Assembly rules.
"A petition has already been filed seeking action under the Anti-Defection Law. Under the Assembly rules, the Speaker's acceptance of the resignations was erroneous. Therefore, this case should be heard along with the existing petition," he submitted.
Responding on behalf of the state government, Advocate General Vijay Narayan told the court that the Speaker enjoys discretionary powers in such matters.
"The Speaker possesses the discretionary authority to accept or reject resignations. Having accepted the resignation letters submitted voluntarily, the Speaker has also issued notices seeking explanations from the four AIADMK MLAs as to why action should not be taken against them," Narayan submitted.
After hearing the submissions, the bench ordered that the matter be heard along with the related petition already pending before the court and adjourned further hearing to June 17.
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