SP Threatening Judge Case: Allahabad High Court Asks Uttar Pradesh DGP To File Affidavit In 37-Year-Old Case

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has revived a nearly 40-year-old case involving Lalitpur Superintendent of Police, who allegedly threatened a trial court judge in a packed courtroom during the trial of a murder case dating back to 1988. The court has asked the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to file an affidavit stating what action was taken against the accused officer at the time and whether he is still alive.

While hearing the appeal of one Brindavan and others, convicted in a murder case, a bench of Justices J.J. Munir and Sanjiv observed that the Sessions Judge, in his 1988 judgment, had mentioned that the then Superintendent of Police had threatened him to drag him to the police station. The bench observed that the Sessions Judge had stated in his judgment that the District Superintendent of Police “behaved like a thug” and threatened the trial judge. Given the uncertainty surrounding the officer's current condition, the court stated that it does not know whether the then Superintendent of Police, BK Bhola, who may have retired by now, is alive.