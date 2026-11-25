Samajwadi Party Releases First List Of 5 Candidates After Second Round Of Talks With Congress On Seat Sharing
The SP has offered 26 seats, and the Congress handed a list of about 130 seats during Tuesday's meeting in Delhi.
By PTI
Published : November 25, 2026 at 2:09 AM IST|
Updated : November 25, 2026 at 2:19 AM IST
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday night released a list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, hours after it concluded the second round of talks with the Congress on seat sharing.
Just before the release of the list, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said that a "historic opportunity awaits" both the secular parties to defeat the BJP and "save" the country from going into "wrong hands."
In the same post, he asked the Congress to identify and share all other potential seats, in addition to the 26 seats offered by the SP to the Congress.
According to the list shared by the party on X, Umar Ali Khan has been named the candidate for the Behat assembly constituency in Saharanpur district, while Ashu Malik has been fielded from the Saharanpur assembly constituency.
The list also names Nahid Hasan as the candidate for the Kairana assembly constituency in Shamli district. Mahboob Ali has been named the candidate for the Amroha assembly constituency, and Jyoti Lodhi has been named for the Lalitpur assembly constituency in Lalitpur district.
Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey was already declared the party candidate from Ayodhya in August. The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are due to be held in early 2027.
The Congress and the Samajwadi Party held seat-by-seat detailed discussions on Tuesday, with leaders from both parties optimistic of clinching the seat-sharing agreement for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls over two more such meetings.
While the SP has offered 26 seats and the Congress handed a list of about 130 seats, Tuesday's meeting in Delhi saw leaders from both parties hold deliberations seat-by-seat. The talks remained inconclusive, and two more rounds are likely to take place soon, party leaders said.
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