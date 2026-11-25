ETV Bharat / state

Samajwadi Party Releases First List Of 5 Candidates After Second Round Of Talks With Congress On Seat Sharing

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday night released a list of five candidates for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, hours after it concluded the second round of talks with the Congress on seat sharing.

Just before the release of the list, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said that a "historic opportunity awaits" both the secular parties to defeat the BJP and "save" the country from going into "wrong hands."

In the same post, he asked the Congress to identify and share all other potential seats, in addition to the 26 seats offered by the SP to the Congress.

According to the list shared by the party on X, Umar Ali Khan has been named the candidate for the Behat assembly constituency in Saharanpur district, while Ashu Malik has been fielded from the Saharanpur assembly constituency.

The list also names Nahid Hasan as the candidate for the Kairana assembly constituency in Shamli district. Mahboob Ali has been named the candidate for the Amroha assembly constituency, and Jyoti Lodhi has been named for the Lalitpur assembly constituency in Lalitpur district.