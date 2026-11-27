ETV Bharat / state

SP Benefactor Of Wealthy, Its Manifesto An Empty Promise: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday termed the Samajwadi Party's manifesto an "empty promise" and against the interests of the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mayawati said the 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' is largely "hollow and unrealistic, much like the Samajwadi Party's purported PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) politics."

She alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) has traditionally followed narrow-minded and caste-based policies and remains supportive of the wealthy. As an example, she cited the recent biennial Rajya Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the SP prioritised a wealthy businessman over a "PDA".

"Will such policies and actions ever resolve the serious problems of widespread poverty, unemployment, backwardness and migration in the state? Never," she said. The former UP chief minister said she implemented her party's slogans "work for every hand" and "rule of law" on the ground with sincerity during all four BSP governments.

Mayawati also accused the SP of having an anti-reservation approach towards Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes and marring the state with caste hostility and communal riots.