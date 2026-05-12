ETV Bharat / state

PM's Appeal To Save Fuel: In Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham, SP, Other Officers Pedal To Office

SP Dharmendra Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel pedaled their way to their offices in the morning. ( ETV Bharat )

SP Dharmendra Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel pedaled their way to their offices in the morning. (ETV Bharat)

In fact, many were astonished as SP Dharmendra Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel pedalled their way to their offices in the morning. In the process, the two police officers also conveyed a powerful message that other citizens, too, should contribute to the nation's efforts to conserve energy.

Kawardha : Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to citizens of the country to sparingly use petrol and diesel as part of nation's efforts to conserve energy has found takers even in the corridors of power in Chhattisgarh. On Tuesday, the Superintendent of Police and the Additional Superintendent of Police of Kabirdham arrived at their respective offices on bicycles.

The SP appealed to all police officers and personnel in the district to commute to the office by bicycle or on foot at least once a day in a week. The SP specifically encouraged employees residing in the vicinity of the office to walk to their workplace, and thereby avoid unnecessary use of vehicles.

Several officers and personnel of the police department, including Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv, took part in the initiative. Earlier, the Prime Minister said that energy conservation and savings will not only bolster India's economic stability but also ensure that the country stands firm and resilient before the world, even in the face of challenging circumstances.

SP Dharmendra Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Pushpendra Singh Baghel pedaled their way to their offices in the morning. (ETV Bharat)

Moreover, such efforts will foster collective contribution towards environmental protection, he had said. The Prime Minister had also urged people to increasingly utilise electric vehicles for their daily commute.

India currently incurs significant foreign exchange expenditure to purchase crude oil. Alongside this, the Prime Minister has clarified that while there is currently no shortage of fuel in the country, conserving it will undoubtedly strengthen us on the economic front.