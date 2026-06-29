Southern States' Police Chiefs To Meet In Kerala For Joint Anti-Drug Crackdown: DGP To ETV Bharat
The decision is part of a joint initiative aimed at curbing the distribution, production, and sale of narcotics.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police is preparing to convene a high-level meeting of police chiefs from southern Indian states, even as its anti-narcotics drive, 'Operation Toofan', progresses successfully.
This decision is part of a joint initiative aimed at curbing the distribution, production, and sale of narcotics. Kerala Police Chief Rawada Chandrasekhar informed ETV Bharat that the state police is gearing up for this coordinated effort by inviting the police chiefs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to the meeting.
Although the exact dates have not been finalised yet, the meeting is intended to be held in either the first or second week of July. All state police chiefs have consented to participate, and the meeting will be scheduled on a date that is convenient for everyone.
Rawada Chandrasekhar said that they intend to conduct an in-person meeting with all chiefs attending physically, rather than holding it online.
Meanwhile, the DGP also revealed that the Kerala Police has identified certain individuals, along with their hideouts, who are operating from foreign countries to facilitate the smuggling of drugs into the state.
Specifically, three Keralites have been identified in connection with these operations. Among them, one individual and his hideout have been tracked down in Southeast Asia, where he has been controlling drug trafficking from bases in Thailand and Cambodia. Similarly, two other Keralites leading drug networks from two Gulf countries have been identified, the top police official added.
Rawada Chandrasekhar further said that procedures are currently underway to apprehend these suspects, deport them back to India, and subject them to legal action.
In the state, the massive crackdown on narcotics continues nationwide today as part of Operation Toofan. According to figures released by the state police, 779 cases were registered today alone. During these inspections, authorities seized 332.21 grams of MDMA and 8.53 kilograms of ganja. Additionally, 12 cases involving intermediate quantities of contraband and two tobacco-related cases involving commercial quantities were detected.
A total of 479 cases were also registered under tobacco control laws. Furthermore, the office of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala informed that 3,986 anti-drug awareness programs were organized on June 25 and 26 as part of strengthening public resistance against drug abuse.
Read More