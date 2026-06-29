ETV Bharat / state

Southern States' Police Chiefs To Meet In Kerala For Joint Anti-Drug Crackdown: DGP To ETV Bharat

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police is preparing to convene a high-level meeting of police chiefs from southern Indian states, even as its anti-narcotics drive, 'Operation Toofan', progresses successfully.

This decision is part of a joint initiative aimed at curbing the distribution, production, and sale of narcotics. Kerala Police Chief Rawada Chandrasekhar informed ETV Bharat that the state police is gearing up for this coordinated effort by inviting the police chiefs of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to the meeting.

Although the exact dates have not been finalised yet, the meeting is intended to be held in either the first or second week of July. All state police chiefs have consented to participate, and the meeting will be scheduled on a date that is convenient for everyone.

Rawada Chandrasekhar said that they intend to conduct an in-person meeting with all chiefs attending physically, rather than holding it online.

Meanwhile, the DGP also revealed that the Kerala Police has identified certain individuals, along with their hideouts, who are operating from foreign countries to facilitate the smuggling of drugs into the state.