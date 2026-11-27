ETV Bharat / state

Southern States' Interests Won't Be Harmed By Increase In Lok Sabha Seats: Chandrababu Naidu

File photo of Chandrababu Naidu ( ETV Bharat )

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said southern states will not be harmed by a 50 per cent increase in seats in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking at a media conference organized in New Delhi, Naidu said southern states at present have 129 seats in Lok Sabha and it will increase to 195 after delimitation. "There will be no change in the 23.76 per cent seats from South India. There will be no harm in the 50 per cent increase. Currently, there are 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh. After the increase, the state will have 38 seats. Andhra Pradesh will have the same 4.6 per cent seats in House as before after the increase," he said.

Naidu said Karnataka has 28 seats in Lok Sabha and it will go up to 42 after delimitation. "Karnataka will have the same 5.16 per cent seats in the House even after the increase," he said. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is taking many historic decisions. We should take steps in line with the changing times. We have been waiting for women's reservation for 30 years. We are taking steps together with the Centre on women's reservation. All parties should support women's rights," he said.