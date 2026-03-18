ETV Bharat / state

South Western Railway Postpones Exams Amid Protests Over Kannada Omission; CM Siddaramaiah Slams Language Oppression

Mysore/Hubballi: Facing protests from Kannada organisations, the South Western Railway on Wednesday abruptly postponed the exams for over 290 posts in the Hubli division, which were scheduled to be held for two consecutive days on March 17 and 18.

The cancellation of examinations for 194 Goods Train Manager posts and 101 LDCE posts in the Hubballi division of the South Western Railway Department left thousands of Kannadiga job seekers in a precarious situation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also expressed his anger over the incident.

Thousands of job seekers have raised their voices since the day the exam notification was issued about not allowing the exam to be conducted in Kannada. They expressed their dissatisfaction against the Railway Department, which, according to them, had been ignoring peaceful protests and resistance and had cancelled the exam at the last minute.

According to job seekers, if the Railway Department had woken up earlier, corrected its mistake and allowed the exam to be conducted in Kannada, the current situation would not have arisen.

Siddramaiah said job seekers have been facing injustice from the beginning due to the central government's “insidious imposition of Hindi” in the recruitment of jobs in various central departments.