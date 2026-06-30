South Korean Supplier For Adidas To Set Up First India Plant In Kuppam, Generate 17,465 Jobs
Hwaseung's production facility was initially heading for Tamil Nadu, before it chose AP, citing the state's investor-friendly ecosystem, speedy approvals, and willingness to extend incentives.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Chittoor: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's manufacturing sector, Hwaseung, a global footwear manufacturer and a key supplier to Adidas, has chosen the state to set up its first production facility in India. The South Korean company, which operates manufacturing units at home as well as in Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and China, will establish its Indian plant in Kuppam with an investment of Rs 898 crore.
Interestingly, the project was initially headed for Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government had signed an agreement with Hwaseung in August last year to set up a non-leather sports footwear manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi district. However, after evaluating investment opportunities, the company opted for Andhra Pradesh, citing the state's investor-friendly industrial ecosystem, speedy approvals through the Single Desk system and the government's willingness to extend necessary incentives.
The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 100 acres of land in Pogurupalle village, Gudupalle Mandal, Chittoor district, for the project. The investment will be implemented in three phases, generating employment for 17,465 people, making it one of the largest employment-generating industrial projects in the region. Officials said the factory is expected to create substantial job opportunities, particularly for women.
Once operational, the unit will manufacture 20 lakh pairs of non-leather sports shoes annually, with most of the production earmarked for export to international markets. The project is expected to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's position as an emerging global footwear manufacturing hub while boosting exports and local industrial growth.
The foundation stone for the project is scheduled to be laid by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu along with company representatives on July 3 or July 4 at Pogurupalle. During the visit, the Chief Minister is also expected to launch a few other industrial projects in the Kuppam constituency.
The Hwaseung investment marks a significant milestone for Kuppam, as it is the first major industrial project in the constituency expected to generate employment on such a large scale since the Alliance government assumed office.
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