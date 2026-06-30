ETV Bharat / state

South Korean Supplier For Adidas To Set Up First India Plant In Kuppam, Generate 17,465 Jobs

Chittoor: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's manufacturing sector, Hwaseung, a global footwear manufacturer and a key supplier to Adidas, has chosen the state to set up its first production facility in India. The South Korean company, which operates manufacturing units at home as well as in Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia and China, will establish its Indian plant in Kuppam with an investment of Rs 898 crore.

Interestingly, the project was initially headed for Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government had signed an agreement with Hwaseung in August last year to set up a non-leather sports footwear manufacturing unit in Thoothukudi district. However, after evaluating investment opportunities, the company opted for Andhra Pradesh, citing the state's investor-friendly industrial ecosystem, speedy approvals through the Single Desk system and the government's willingness to extend necessary incentives.

The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 100 acres of land in Pogurupalle village, Gudupalle Mandal, Chittoor district, for the project. The investment will be implemented in three phases, generating employment for 17,465 people, making it one of the largest employment-generating industrial projects in the region. Officials said the factory is expected to create substantial job opportunities, particularly for women.