ETV Bharat / state

South Central Railway To Reduce Divisions From Six To Three From June

The Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions will be transferred to the jurisdiction of South Coast Railway Zone. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a major administrative reshuffle, the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone is set to reduce the number of its divisions from the current six to three from June 1. The total scope of the new zone will be limited to 3,589 track kilometres, down from the current 6,637 track kilometres.

Headquartered at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, the six divisions will continue to function till May 31 before the newly-formed divisions — Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded — start functioning. The Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions will be transferred to the jurisdiction of South Coast Railway Zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam.

Specifically, the Pagidipalli–Vishnupuram–Janpahad section (currently under the Guntur Division) and the Raichur–Wadi section (under the Guntakal Division) will also be merged into the Secunderabad Division. While this move is expected to slightly reduce the overall administrative burden, the operational jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Division is poised to expand significantly.

Railway sources said the Railway Board is taking necessary measures to ensure a smooth process for the reorganisation of the SCR Zone and the establishment of the new South Coast Zone. As part of this initiative, the board chairman held an online meeting with senior officials from both zones recently to review their preparedness for commencing independent operations effective June 1.