South Central Railway To Reduce Divisions From Six To Three From June
The total scope of the new zone, named South Coast Railway, will be limited to 3,589 track kilometres, down from the current 6,637 track kilometres.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major administrative reshuffle, the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone is set to reduce the number of its divisions from the current six to three from June 1. The total scope of the new zone will be limited to 3,589 track kilometres, down from the current 6,637 track kilometres.
Headquartered at Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, the six divisions will continue to function till May 31 before the newly-formed divisions — Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Nanded — start functioning. The Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions will be transferred to the jurisdiction of South Coast Railway Zone, headquartered in Visakhapatnam.
Specifically, the Pagidipalli–Vishnupuram–Janpahad section (currently under the Guntur Division) and the Raichur–Wadi section (under the Guntakal Division) will also be merged into the Secunderabad Division. While this move is expected to slightly reduce the overall administrative burden, the operational jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Division is poised to expand significantly.
Railway sources said the Railway Board is taking necessary measures to ensure a smooth process for the reorganisation of the SCR Zone and the establishment of the new South Coast Zone. As part of this initiative, the board chairman held an online meeting with senior officials from both zones recently to review their preparedness for commencing independent operations effective June 1.
The jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Division is set to expand by 204 km, and the volume will also increase. Consequently, officials anticipate that this will heighten the pressure on train movements and signalling coordination. The divisional control room plays a pivotal role in managing train operations, where controllers issue instructions to station masters on critical matters, such as which train should be granted clearance first.
The Railway Board has taken key decisions to strengthen the administrative framework of the South Coast Zone. Officials have already been appointed to the posts of general manager and principal heads of departments, and they have since assumed their duties.
The Railway Board has sanctioned 128 gazetted and 1,100 non-gazetted posts for the South Coast Zone, while a significant number of posts — 35 gazetted and 980 non-gazetted — have been transferred from the South Central Railway Zone. The process of transferring the remaining posts from other zones is already underway.
Railway sources said 30 gazetted officers and over 300 non-gazetted officials have already assumed charges in the South Coast Zone.
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