South Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna Offers Prayers at Shridi Sai Baba Samadhi On New Year Eve

Shirdi: South Indian actor Akkineni Nagarjuna visited and offered prayers at Sai Baba's samadhi in Shirdi on Wednesday.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after having darshan at the shrine, Nagarjuna said he will complete his 100th film in 2026. He said, "I had a feeling that Sai Baba had been calling me for a long time, but the opportunity to have his darshan finally came today." Nagarjuna said he had the darshan of Sai Baba's samadhi and felt blessed.

The actor said he will complete his 100th movie in 2026. Nagarjuna, a devout follower of Shirdi Sai Baba, played the role of the saint in the 2012 film 'Shirdi Sai'. He has been visiting Shirdi since.