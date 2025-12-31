South Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna Offers Prayers at Shridi Sai Baba Samadhi On New Year Eve
The actor, a devout follower of Shirdi Sai Baba, said he will complete his 100th film in 2026.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST|
Updated : December 31, 2025 at 8:25 PM IST
Shirdi: South Indian actor Akkineni Nagarjuna visited and offered prayers at Sai Baba's samadhi in Shirdi on Wednesday.
Speaking to ETV Bharat after having darshan at the shrine, Nagarjuna said he will complete his 100th film in 2026. He said, "I had a feeling that Sai Baba had been calling me for a long time, but the opportunity to have his darshan finally came today." Nagarjuna said he had the darshan of Sai Baba's samadhi and felt blessed.
The actor said he will complete his 100th movie in 2026. Nagarjuna, a devout follower of Shirdi Sai Baba, played the role of the saint in the 2012 film 'Shirdi Sai'. He has been visiting Shirdi since.
However, for the last few years, he hadn't been able to come for the darshan of Shirdi Sai Baba. After the darshan of Sai Baba's samadhi, Nagarjuna also visited Dwarkamai and the Gurusthan temples. On the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer of the Sai Baba Sansthan, Goraksh Gadilkar, felicitated Nagarjuna with a shawl and an idol of Sai Baba.
Nagarjuna (born August 29, 1959) is an Indian actor best known for his works primarily in Telugu cinema, as well as in a few Hindi and Tamil films. He has appeared in over 90 films and is a recipient of two National Film Awards for Ninne Pelladata (1996) and Annamayya (1997).
Also Read