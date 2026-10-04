ETV Bharat / state

Two Inter-state Weapon Smugglers Held In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Four 9mm and 32-bore pistols, a revolver, and cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Amarjeet Yadav, a resident of Mahmudpur in Sultanpur and Naushad of Mohalla Kariyana Nagar. Police said the accused are part of a syndicate that imports illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar at low prices and then supplies them to criminals in various districts of Uttar Pradesh at double or triple the price.

Police said, acting on a tip-off, the team of DSP STF Dharmesh Kumar Shahi and inspector Raghvendra Singh, along with the Ahimamau outpost in-charge, conducted a cordon and search operation near Amara Farm Turn. The team apprehended the accused who were attempting to flee.

The STF said the accused confessed to contacting illegal arms manufacturers and suppliers in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. They purchased the weapons from them for Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per pistol. They then sold them to local gangsters and criminals in Lucknow and surrounding districts for prices ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Amarjeet, the gang leader, was hiding in Lucknow and operating the entire syndicate from there, said a police officer.