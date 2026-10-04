Two Inter-state Weapon Smugglers Held In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow
The accused are part of a syndicate that imports weapons from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar and supplies them to criminals across Uttar Pradesh.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Lucknow: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested two individuals suspected of smuggling weapons, near Amara Farm Turn, Ahimamau Service Road, under Sushant Golf City police station.
Four 9mm and 32-bore pistols, a revolver, and cartridges were recovered from the accused, identified as Amarjeet Yadav, a resident of Mahmudpur in Sultanpur and Naushad of Mohalla Kariyana Nagar. Police said the accused are part of a syndicate that imports illegal weapons from Madhya Pradesh and Bihar at low prices and then supplies them to criminals in various districts of Uttar Pradesh at double or triple the price.
Police said, acting on a tip-off, the team of DSP STF Dharmesh Kumar Shahi and inspector Raghvendra Singh, along with the Ahimamau outpost in-charge, conducted a cordon and search operation near Amara Farm Turn. The team apprehended the accused who were attempting to flee.
The STF said the accused confessed to contacting illegal arms manufacturers and suppliers in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. They purchased the weapons from them for Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per pistol. They then sold them to local gangsters and criminals in Lucknow and surrounding districts for prices ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1,00,000. Amarjeet, the gang leader, was hiding in Lucknow and operating the entire syndicate from there, said a police officer.
According to the STF, Amarjeet is a notorious criminal from Sultanpur, with over 17 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations under sections such as murder, robbery, dacoity, and the Gangster Act. Two illegal 9mm pistols, two 32-bore pistols, a 315-bore pistol, cartridges, two bags, and Rs 1,340 in cash were recovered from him.
STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmesh Kumar Shahi said a case has been registered against the two arrested smugglers at the Sushant Golf City police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Police are now connecting the dots to identify the criminals and gangs to whom these smugglers sold weapons in Lucknow and surrounding districts, in order to dismantle the entire network, he said.
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