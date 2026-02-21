ETV Bharat / state

Soul Of Western Odisha, Sambalpur Has Town Buses But No Bus Stops

Sambalpur: Sambalpur, the soul of western Odisha, is home to several universities of national repute, and is significant in terms of politics, administration, culture and history of the region.

Even as the city has expanded by leaps and bounds in the last several years, amenities for public transport is a far cry for its residents. The state government runs 50 town buses (25 EV and as many diesel) for the convenience of locals for travel to various localities including Hirakud. But there are no waiting areas for passengers using the service in the city.

The city, just like countless others in the state and country, has below par road infrastructure. Passengers using the buses are forced to wait on roadside and even almost in the middle of roads to board the buses. Over 5,000 passengers travel in the town buses which ply to localities within Sambalpur along with Burla and Hirakud.

Granted municipality status in 2014, Sambalpur has seven universities like GM University, Odisha State Open University, Sambalpur Jyotivihar University, OUAT, IIM-Sambalpur, VSSIMSAR Medical and VSSUT Engineering. Needless to say the city is an education hub and houses thousands of students who use the town buses for their daily commute.

The scorching summer brings along with it the agony of waiting for the buses often under the open sky. The temperature in the city goes up to 48 degree Celsius during summer making it a challenge for senior citizens to wait for the buses in the absence of shelters.