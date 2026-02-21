Soul Of Western Odisha, Sambalpur Has Town Buses But No Bus Stops
The state govt runs 50 buses in city for which there are no bus stops. Narrow roads and burgeoning urban infra has made matters worse.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Sambalpur: Sambalpur, the soul of western Odisha, is home to several universities of national repute, and is significant in terms of politics, administration, culture and history of the region.
Even as the city has expanded by leaps and bounds in the last several years, amenities for public transport is a far cry for its residents. The state government runs 50 town buses (25 EV and as many diesel) for the convenience of locals for travel to various localities including Hirakud. But there are no waiting areas for passengers using the service in the city.
The city, just like countless others in the state and country, has below par road infrastructure. Passengers using the buses are forced to wait on roadside and even almost in the middle of roads to board the buses. Over 5,000 passengers travel in the town buses which ply to localities within Sambalpur along with Burla and Hirakud.
Granted municipality status in 2014, Sambalpur has seven universities like GM University, Odisha State Open University, Sambalpur Jyotivihar University, OUAT, IIM-Sambalpur, VSSIMSAR Medical and VSSUT Engineering. Needless to say the city is an education hub and houses thousands of students who use the town buses for their daily commute.
The scorching summer brings along with it the agony of waiting for the buses often under the open sky. The temperature in the city goes up to 48 degree Celsius during summer making it a challenge for senior citizens to wait for the buses in the absence of shelters.
Sambalpur has a population is around five lakh and since a majority of it comprises the youth, there is a need for proper amenities for public transport in the city.
Prafulla Hota, vice-president of the Western Odisha Senior Citizens Association, said the government and the district administration are running buses in the city but the biggest problem is absence of bus stops. "I request the state government and the district administration to make arrangements for adequate passenger waiting rooms in the city. With summer round the corner, people will be able to get some shade while waiting for the buses," he said.
The roads in the city are not wide enough in most places, while in some places they are encroached upon. Social worker and VIMSAR doctor Sanjeev Mishra said due to urbanization and rapid industrialization in the last few years, people from different places have shifted to Sambalpur. "Due to this, the city has grown exponentially but the roads are not wide enough. There is simply no space to build bus shelters and the government must find a solution to the problem," he said.
District Collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar said a few bus stops in the city will be renovated. "A team has been formed to identify land for construction of 25 more bus stops in the city in the coming days. As soon as the land is identified, the bus stops will be built," he said.
