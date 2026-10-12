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'Sorry Mummy Papa, If I Take Next Birth, I'll Be Your Good Son': LPU Student Dies By Suspected Suicide In Punjab

Representational Image ( IANS )

Phagwara: A 21-year-old male student from Uttar Pradesh pursuing an engineering degree at the Lovely Professional University in Punjab's Phagwara, died by suspected suicide at a private Paying Guest accommodation in the varsity's vicinity, police said.

It is understood that the incident occurred during the intervening night of October 10 and 11 in a room at a private PG (paying guest) accommodation in the 'Law Gate' area of Mehru village. The student had moved into the private PG a few days earlier after leaving the university hostel. Upon discovering the incident, his friends and the PG operator informed the police.

Police Investigating Officer Palwinder Singh stated that the deceased student has been identified as Abhishek Patel, a native of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He was a fourth-year B.Tech (Computer Science) student at LPU (Lovely Professional University). Suicide note on the wall Police officer Singh said that upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene, opened the room, and conducted an investigation. The police took possession of the student's body and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination, he said. Singh said that in the PG accommodation room where Abhishek resided, a message for his parents was found written on the wall: "Sorry Mummy-Papa, If I take next birth, I will be your good son."