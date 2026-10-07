Sorcerer Arrested For Raping Newlywed Woman On Pretext Of Improving Relationship With Husband In Odisha
The woman was assured by the accused that her problems would be resolved through black magic.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Rairangpur: A self-styled sorcerer was arrested for allegedly raping a newlywed woman under the pretext of using black magic to resolve her family disputes in Rairangpur area of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.
The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Joda area of Keonjhar district, got married in September and had been reportedly facing harassment at her in-laws' house. To improve her relationship with her husband, she sought help from a local sorcerer. The woman said that the accused assured to fix her problems through black magic and confined her in his house for three days, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at Bishoi police station.
According to the complainant, after losing her parents, she had been living with her friends in Gorumahisani and last month, got married to a youth from the Bishoi police station area. Since the youth had also lost his mother, his aunt lived at his house.
The woman complained that a few days after marriage, her husband's aunt started torturing her, following which she even fell sick. This deteriorated her relationship with her husband.
So she went to the house of a sorcerer, Laxman Lohar, at Pukriput Dam Chak in Madhupur village under Bisoi police station on Thursday, seeking solution. Lohar promised to solve all her problems through black magic practices. He asked her to stay at his house for three days, where he allegedly raped her, and her health condition deteriorated further.
She finally called 108 ambulance on Monday and was admitted to Rairangpur Medical College for treatment. She narrated her ordeal to the doctors and the hospital administration informed the Bishoi Police.
On Tuesday, a team from the Bishoi police station reached Rairangpur Hospital, conducted an investigation and arrested the accused.
Bishoi police station in-charge Subarna Behera said, "We got information about the incident after the victim was admitted to Rairangpur Hospital for treatment. Her medical examination was done and her statement was also recorded. Accused Laxman Lohar has been arrested and further investigations are underway."
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