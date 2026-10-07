ETV Bharat / state

Sorcerer Arrested For Raping Newlywed Woman On Pretext Of Improving Relationship With Husband In Odisha

Rairangpur: A self-styled sorcerer was arrested for allegedly raping a newlywed woman under the pretext of using black magic to resolve her family disputes in Rairangpur area of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Joda area of ​​Keonjhar district, got married in September and had been reportedly facing harassment at her in-laws' house. To improve her relationship with her husband, she sought help from a local sorcerer. The woman said that the accused assured to fix her problems through black magic and confined her in his house for three days, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at Bishoi police station.

According to the complainant, after losing her parents, she had been living with her friends in Gorumahisani and last month, got married to a youth from the Bishoi police station area. Since the youth had also lost his mother, his aunt lived at his house.

The woman complained that a few days after marriage, her husband's aunt started torturing her, following which she even fell sick. This deteriorated her relationship with her husband.