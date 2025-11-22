ETV Bharat / state

SOP Formulated To Develop Basic Facilities At Uncovered Notified Marine Fish Landing Centres

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Despite demarcation of 1,168 km of coastline as marine fish landing centres, the areas are forced to operate without basic infrastructure facilities across the country.

The government has now formulated an appropriate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to develop minimum basis facilities at the uncovered and untouched notified marine fish landing centres. The marine fish landing centres are notified by states and Union Territories (UTs) under their respective Marine Fisheries Regulation Acts (MFRAS) and at present a total of 1,547 fish landing centres have been notified along the country's coastline.

“Out of the total 1,547 notified marine Fish Landing Centres, development of infrastructure facilities at 379 have been taken up and the remaining 1,168 notified marine fish landing centres are operating without basic infrastructure facilities in the country,” the Department of Fisheries said.

According to the Department of Fisheries, the remaining notified marine fish landing centres across the coastline, face several challenges like non-availability of basic amenities such as auction halls, sorting platforms, cold storage, potable water, sanitation facilities, lack of waste disposal systems, poor road connectivity, non-availability of lighting, facilities for timely transport of fishes, especially for small-scale fishers, limited connectivity and market access, absence of ice plants, cold storages, and other cold chain facilities which increase the spoilage and reduce the earnings.

“The ambiguity in ownership, weak institutional mechanism, inadequate maintenance are also adversely affecting fishing and allied activities at such notified marine fish landing centres,” the government stated.

“The department has issued a new SOP for remaining notified marine fish landing centres which will help the state and UT governments to set their priorities to develop a certain number of landing marine centres following which Centre will help them as per requirement,” a senior official of Department of Fisheries.

“It is the first step where the state government will identify the marine lands where development is needed immediately, then they will develop them and the rest will gradually be developed in a phased manner. Once the area gets developed, the fishermen will be provided basic facilities to run their business,” the official added.

Fishermen's views



“The fish marine landing centre is being developed in our area which will resolve the boat parking issue. The fishermen will get proper space for their business to run from there. Currently, we have no basic facilities here to keep our boats and dispose of fish waste but I am hopeful to get a better facility very soon,” Umang Bhai, a fisherman of Gujarat, told ETV Bharat.