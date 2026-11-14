ETV Bharat / state

Sons Of Gaya Porter Crack NEET And JEE Exams

Monu Raj and Sonu Raj, who have cracked NEET and JEE Exams ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: The perseverance and hard work of a labourer from Gaya in Bihar finally paid off with his two children cracking the medical and engineering entrance exams. Manoj Kumar works as a porter in the Gaya Mandi and also doubles up as a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) worker in his spare time.

His sons Monu Raj and Sonu Raj have been selected for a B. Tech course at Birla Institute of Technology at Mesra in Ranchi and MBBS at Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) at Maidan Garhi in Delhi, respectively. His youngest son, Pawan Raj, is currently in Class 7.

Monu Raj with his parents (ETV Bharat) Sonu disclosed that he came to Kota for coaching while in Class 12 and his elder brother, Monu, took a year off and later came to the city to study for the engineering entrance exam. "The coaching institute gave me a 60% discount on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET). I passed in my first attempt, securing 636 marks. I took this exam along with my Class 12 examination,” he said. He had secured 95% in Class 10 and 88% in Class 12. Their journey has been challenging, but both brothers are now celebrating Chhath after achieving success with a happy family. Their mother, Reshmi Devi, is a homemaker. Meanwhile, Monu scored 93 percentiles in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) to secure admission to the Chemical Engineering course. The two brothers lived together in Kota while preparing for their respective exams through private coaching. They faced many challenges together during this time.