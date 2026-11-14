Sons Of Gaya Porter Crack NEET And JEE Exams
Manoj Kumar's sons Monu Raj and Sonu Raj have been selected for BIT at Mesra in Ranchi and CAPFIMS in Delhi respectively
Published : November 14, 2026 at 6:19 PM IST
Kota: The perseverance and hard work of a labourer from Gaya in Bihar finally paid off with his two children cracking the medical and engineering entrance exams. Manoj Kumar works as a porter in the Gaya Mandi and also doubles up as a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) worker in his spare time.
His sons Monu Raj and Sonu Raj have been selected for a B. Tech course at Birla Institute of Technology at Mesra in Ranchi and MBBS at Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) at Maidan Garhi in Delhi, respectively. His youngest son, Pawan Raj, is currently in Class 7.
Sonu disclosed that he came to Kota for coaching while in Class 12 and his elder brother, Monu, took a year off and later came to the city to study for the engineering entrance exam.
"The coaching institute gave me a 60% discount on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET). I passed in my first attempt, securing 636 marks. I took this exam along with my Class 12 examination,” he said. He had secured 95% in Class 10 and 88% in Class 12.
Their journey has been challenging, but both brothers are now celebrating Chhath after achieving success with a happy family. Their mother, Reshmi Devi, is a homemaker.
Meanwhile, Monu scored 93 percentiles in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) to secure admission to the Chemical Engineering course. The two brothers lived together in Kota while preparing for their respective exams through private coaching. They faced many challenges together during this time.
Manoj disclosed, "Monu faced many health problems during his studies. Due to the new environment and weather, he first contracted typhoid, followed by jaundice. His heartbeat sometimes accelerated abnormally, and he suffered from a persistent fever for nearly three months. But he refused to give up. He attended classes regularly and continued his studies. Monu had scored 96% in Class 10 and 84.5% in Class 12."
Manoj works as a porter in the Grain Market and also sells grain on commission. When work is scarce at the market, he also works under MNREGA. He said his hard work and sacrifice have paid off handsomely.
"When Monu expressed his desire to study in Kota, the biggest challenge was arranging the money. We had two plots of land that helped us subsist. To fulfil my son's dreams, I sold one of the two plots of land and sent him to Kota," he said.
Sonu disclosed, "We worked hard day and night to make our parents' dream come true. We are very happy with the success. Our parents have done so much for us. Now it is our turn to do something for our family and society. Kota has a good learning environment, which has contributed significantly to our success."
Founding Director of the coaching institute, Dr Naveen Maheshwari said, “We support financially disadvantaged students. When these children come to Kota and go on to achieve their goals, they become an example of social change.”
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