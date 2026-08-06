ETV Bharat / state

Student Dies As Pillar Of Entrance Gate Collapses In Haryana's Sonipat

The pillar at the main entrance gate of the school that collapsed on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Sonipat: A student died after a pillar at the main entrance of the Government Primary School in Garhi Bilnda, in the Gannaur area of ​​Haryana's Sonipat, collapsed on Thursday.

The school's watchman, Uday Singh was injured in the mishap. Sources said the student, identified as Yash, was rushed to Khanpur Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The watchman was discharged from the hospital after being administered first aid.

Uday said the mishap occurred when a vine was being removed from the pillar. "While the vine was being removed, the pillar suddenly collapsed, trapping me and a child standing nearby," he said.

Meanwhile, Yash's father Subhash questioned the school administration's functioning, saying, "If the school administration had properly maintained the building, my son would still be alive. Those responsible for this accident should be punished. We demand strict action against the culprits."