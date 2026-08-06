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Student Dies As Pillar Of Entrance Gate Collapses In Haryana's Sonipat

Sources said the student, identified as Yash, was rushed to Khanpur Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

A student died after a pillar at the main entrance of the Government Primary School in Garhi Bilnda, in the Gannaur area of ​​Haryana's Sonipat, collapsed on Thursday.
The pillar at the main entrance gate of the school that collapsed on Thursday (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Sonipat: A student died after a pillar at the main entrance of the Government Primary School in Garhi Bilnda, in the Gannaur area of ​​Haryana's Sonipat, collapsed on Thursday.

The school's watchman, Uday Singh was injured in the mishap. Sources said the student, identified as Yash, was rushed to Khanpur Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The watchman was discharged from the hospital after being administered first aid.

Uday said the mishap occurred when a vine was being removed from the pillar. "While the vine was being removed, the pillar suddenly collapsed, trapping me and a child standing nearby," he said.

Meanwhile, Yash's father Subhash questioned the school administration's functioning, saying, "If the school administration had properly maintained the building, my son would still be alive. Those responsible for this accident should be punished. We demand strict action against the culprits."

A student present at the spot said, "We were in school when suddenly there was a loud noise and the gate pillar collapsed".

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Block Education Officer arrived at the school with his team and inspected the mishap spot. "The Education Department has launched an investigation. Further action will be taken based on the investigation report, and if negligence is found at any level, legal action will be taken against those responsible," said an official of the Education Department.

Meanwhile, Ganaur police took possession of the deceased student's body and initiated necessary legal proceedings. A case has been registered and probe is on.

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TAGGED:

GOVERNMENT PRIMARY SCHOOL SONIPAT
SCHOOL GATE PILLAR COLLAPSE
STUDENT DEATH SONIPAT
GANAUR SCHOOL ACCIDENT
HARYANA

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