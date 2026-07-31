Woman Booked For Drowning Two-Year-Old Son In Water Tank In Haryana's Sonipat
The husband of the accused stated she suspected her of having an affair and killed their son due to a grudge.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
Sonipat: A woman has been booked for allegedly drowning her two-year-old son in a water tank at Mundlana village in Haryana's Sonipat.
Initially, Hariom, the father of the deceased, had told the police that his son's death by drowning was an accident. But recently he accused his wife, Priya of drowning their son in a water tank. Based on the complaint, Sadar Gohana police station has registered a case under relevant sections of BNS begun investigating the matter.
Police have seized a nipple, a piece of cloth, and a written note from the spot which was also examined by team from the forensic science laboratory.
Hariom stated in his complaint with the police that he got married to Priya from Ugra Khedi in Panipat district around five years ago. The couple has two children- a daughter named Tanvi and a two-year-old son, Chiransh who died by drowning. The complainant said Priya suspected him of having an illicit relationship with another woman. He said he tried to reason with her wife several times, but she refused to listen.
The complainant alleged Priya harbored a grudge against him and the children due to the dispute.
Hariom stated that on July 29, he was in Rohtak for some personal work. "I received information that Chiransh, had fallen into a water tank while playing and had drowned. I went to BPS Khanpur Kalan, where, during the postmortem, I told the police that my son's death was an accident," he said.
Hariom said later, upon returning home and after gathering information on his own, he suspected that his wife had deliberately drowned his son in the tank. "Subsequently, I filed a complaint with the police," he said. Police spokesperson Ravindra Kumar said based on the complaint from Hariom, a case has been registered against the deceased's mother and an investigation has been initiated.
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