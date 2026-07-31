ETV Bharat / state

Woman Booked For Drowning Two-Year-Old Son In Water Tank In Haryana's Sonipat

Sonipat: A woman has been booked for allegedly drowning her two-year-old son in a water tank at Mundlana village in Haryana's Sonipat.

Initially, Hariom, the father of the deceased, had told the police that his son's death by drowning was an accident. But recently he accused his wife, Priya of drowning their son in a water tank. Based on the complaint, Sadar Gohana police station has registered a case under relevant sections of BNS begun investigating the matter.

Police have seized a nipple, a piece of cloth, and a written note from the spot which was also examined by team from the forensic science laboratory.

Hariom stated in his complaint with the police that he got married to Priya from Ugra Khedi in Panipat district around five years ago. The couple has two children- a daughter named Tanvi and a two-year-old son, Chiransh who died by drowning. The complainant said Priya suspected him of having an illicit relationship with another woman. He said he tried to reason with her wife several times, but she refused to listen.