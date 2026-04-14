ETV Bharat / state

Sonipat Merchant Navy Sailor Returns Home Safely After Being Stranded In Iran Amid War

Sonipat: A Merchant Navy sailor from Haryana's Sonipat district has returned home safely after being stranded in Iran for nearly a month amid escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Nikhil, a resident of Shahpur village in the Ganaur area of Sonipat, was en route to Oman when the conflict erupted. As his vessel reached Iran, hostilities intensified and his ship was stranded. He was stuck onboard for about 20 days along with his 15 crew members.

During this period, Nikhil witnessed bombs and missiles landing in close proximity to the vessel. "A missile fell barely 30 metres from our ship. It was a terrifying experience, and we were unsure if we would make it back home alive," he said.