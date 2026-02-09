ETV Bharat / state

Sonipat Family Celebrates Birth Of Daughter After 35 Years With Grand Celebration

Sonipat: In a heartwarming event, a family in Mahalana village of Haryana's Sonipat organised a grand celebration to welcome the birth of a daughter after a gap of 35 years. The girl was born on January 6, 2026 and it drew participation not only from the family but also from the entire village and people from nearby areas, sending out a strong message of gender equality.

The celebration was organised on a large scale. To mark the birth and naming ceremony, the newborn girl and her mother were brought to the venue on a grand procession. Elephants, horses, a decorated chariot, and beating drums led the procession, while flower petals were showered along the route. The festive atmosphere reflected the family's joy.

According to villagers, people from nearly 130 surrounding villages attended the ceremony. Guests enthusiastically welcomed the baby girl and joined in celebrating the occasion, making it a rare and memorable event for the region.

During the traditional naming ceremony, the baby girl was named Kamakshi following customary rituals. A large community feast was also organised for the attendees. Throughout the programme, messages promoting respect, equality, and pride for daughters were highlighted.