Sonipat Family Celebrates Birth Of Daughter After 35 Years With Grand Celebration
The newborn girl and her mother were welcomed with a procession of elephants, horses, drums, and flowers, as people from 130 villages joined the celebration.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Sonipat: In a heartwarming event, a family in Mahalana village of Haryana's Sonipat organised a grand celebration to welcome the birth of a daughter after a gap of 35 years. The girl was born on January 6, 2026 and it drew participation not only from the family but also from the entire village and people from nearby areas, sending out a strong message of gender equality.
The celebration was organised on a large scale. To mark the birth and naming ceremony, the newborn girl and her mother were brought to the venue on a grand procession. Elephants, horses, a decorated chariot, and beating drums led the procession, while flower petals were showered along the route. The festive atmosphere reflected the family's joy.
According to villagers, people from nearly 130 surrounding villages attended the ceremony. Guests enthusiastically welcomed the baby girl and joined in celebrating the occasion, making it a rare and memorable event for the region.
During the traditional naming ceremony, the baby girl was named Kamakshi following customary rituals. A large community feast was also organised for the attendees. Throughout the programme, messages promoting respect, equality, and pride for daughters were highlighted.
Speaking on the occasion, the child's father, Rohit, said the family wanted to celebrate the birth of their daughter in a special way as a girl was born in their family after 35 years. "Today, daughters are achieving success in every field. They are not inferior to sons. A daughter's happiness is just as important to parents," he said.
The baby's mother, visibly emotional, described the moment as one of pride and happiness. She expressed hope that every family would celebrate the birth of a daughter with the same enthusiasm.
The event has been widely appreciated as a living example of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign.
