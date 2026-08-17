Sonia, Rahul Spreading Anarchy; Chidambaram 'Pure Naxal', Says Himanta Biswa Sarma
The CM said an enquiry should be conducted to ascertain if Chidambaram deliberately didn't take steps against Maoists when he was the Home Minister.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of openly "engaging in anti-national" activities and trying to "spread anarchy" in the country in an attempt to return to power.
Sarma also took a swipe at former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram over his 'dimagi Naxal' remark, claiming that the senior Opposition leader is a "pure Naxal" and an enquiry should be conducted to ascertain if he deliberately didn't take steps against Maoists when he was in the Cabinet.
"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are nearly on a mission to oppose the nation. Whether it is by instigating protests in the name of Gen Z, they have vowed to spoil the atmosphere of the country," Sarma said at a press conference here. Asked about the two Congress leaders purportedly opposing full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during Independence Day celebrations, the CM said, "Sonia Gandhi's behaviour shows that if the Congress returns to power by some mistake, what will the condition of the country be?"
"They are openly engaging in anti-national activities and provoking people to agitate, sit on dharna, all for the sake of anarchy. The 'Ma-Beta' (mother-son) attempt to stop the 'Vande Mataram' manifests what will be the country's future if the Congress comes to power," Biswa Sarma asserted.
#WATCH | Guwahati | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma says, "P Chidambaram is not a 'Dimaagi Naxal' but a pure Naxal. Now that P Chidambaram, who was the country's Home Minister, has called himself a 'Dimaagi Naxal', an inquiry should be held to probe whether he deliberately did not… pic.twitter.com/f9UH0rcg8D— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026
On Chidambaram calling himself a "dimagi naxal" after PM Narendra Modi used the term during his Independence Day speech, Sarma mentioned that it was during his tenure as Union Home minister that senior Congress leader VC Shukla and others were killed in an attack in Chhattisgarh, and "still Congress did nothing to eradicate Naxalism".
"With Chidambaram calling himself 'dimagi naxal', there should be an enquiry whether he knowingly didn't take steps against Naxals when he was the Home minister," Biswa Sarma said. "I think Chidambaram is not just a 'dimagi naxal', he is a 'pure naxal' who wants anarchy in the country," he claimed.
Biswa Sarma maintained that it is under PM Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah that a "naxal-mukt" India has been possible and there is all-round peace, including smooth national day celebrations in Assam.
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