ETV Bharat / state

Sonia, Rahul Spreading Anarchy; Chidambaram 'Pure Naxal', Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi of openly "engaging in anti-national" activities and trying to "spread anarchy" in the country in an attempt to return to power.

Sarma also took a swipe at former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram over his 'dimagi Naxal' remark, claiming that the senior Opposition leader is a "pure Naxal" and an enquiry should be conducted to ascertain if he deliberately didn't take steps against Maoists when he was in the Cabinet.

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are nearly on a mission to oppose the nation. Whether it is by instigating protests in the name of Gen Z, they have vowed to spoil the atmosphere of the country," Sarma said at a press conference here. Asked about the two Congress leaders purportedly opposing full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' during Independence Day celebrations, the CM said, "Sonia Gandhi's behaviour shows that if the Congress returns to power by some mistake, what will the condition of the country be?"

"They are openly engaging in anti-national activities and provoking people to agitate, sit on dharna, all for the sake of anarchy. The 'Ma-Beta' (mother-son) attempt to stop the 'Vande Mataram' manifests what will be the country's future if the Congress comes to power," Biswa Sarma asserted.