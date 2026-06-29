ETV Bharat / state

Sonia Behera Scripts History, Becomes First Odisha Woman To Get Into A 3-Year Course At National School Of Drama

Jharsuguda: For years, the stage has been the place where Sonia Behera feels at home. It has been her classroom, her passion and her identity. Today, it is this deep connection to the craft of theatre and her commitment to excellence that have earned the young theatre artiste from Belpahar a place in history. She has become the first woman from Odisha to get into the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, for the three-year Diploma in Dramatic Arts (2026–2029).

Sonia has secured an 80.05 percentile, earning an All India Rank of 8 in the national merit list. She underwent a rigorous admission process in New Delhi from June 14 to 19, comprising preliminary interviews, workshops and final assessments.

Belpahar's Sonia Behera Scripts History, Becomes First Odisha Woman Selected For National School Of Drama (ETV Bharat)

As congratulatory messages poured in from across the state, Sonia is still coming to terms with the reality of her achievement. Her success is as much a milestone for Odisha’s theatre fraternity as it is a personal triumph. An accomplished actress with Odisha’s renowned Mirror Theatre, Sonia has built a reputation through years of hard work, discipline and remarkable performances.

Associated with Mirror Theatre since 2015, Sonia has steadily honed her craft to evolve into one of Odisha’s most promising theatre artistes. She has delivered memorable performances in acclaimed productions, including Lal Payen, Ulpi, Badakha Dada, Pachen, Ramadevi, Tor Jhumka, Tor Kiriya, Bhokara Aneka Ranga and Panata Kani.

Her portrayal of the lead character in the theatre group’s world record-setting production Kayenjuri won widespread appreciation, while her performances in Ulpi and Lal Payen played an important role in earning the theatre group national recognition.