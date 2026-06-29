Sonia Behera Scripts History, Becomes First Odisha Woman To Get Into A 3-Year Course At National School Of Drama
A theatre artist, she has become the first Odia woman selected for NSD, securing All India Rank 8 and inspiring aspiring performers, reports Gurucharan Bagh.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Jharsuguda: For years, the stage has been the place where Sonia Behera feels at home. It has been her classroom, her passion and her identity. Today, it is this deep connection to the craft of theatre and her commitment to excellence that have earned the young theatre artiste from Belpahar a place in history. She has become the first woman from Odisha to get into the National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi, for the three-year Diploma in Dramatic Arts (2026–2029).
Sonia has secured an 80.05 percentile, earning an All India Rank of 8 in the national merit list. She underwent a rigorous admission process in New Delhi from June 14 to 19, comprising preliminary interviews, workshops and final assessments.
As congratulatory messages poured in from across the state, Sonia is still coming to terms with the reality of her achievement. Her success is as much a milestone for Odisha’s theatre fraternity as it is a personal triumph. An accomplished actress with Odisha’s renowned Mirror Theatre, Sonia has built a reputation through years of hard work, discipline and remarkable performances.
Associated with Mirror Theatre since 2015, Sonia has steadily honed her craft to evolve into one of Odisha’s most promising theatre artistes. She has delivered memorable performances in acclaimed productions, including Lal Payen, Ulpi, Badakha Dada, Pachen, Ramadevi, Tor Jhumka, Tor Kiriya, Bhokara Aneka Ranga and Panata Kani.
Her portrayal of the lead character in the theatre group’s world record-setting production Kayenjuri won widespread appreciation, while her performances in Ulpi and Lal Payen played an important role in earning the theatre group national recognition.
NSD has nurtured some of India’s finest actors, including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, as well as celebrated Odia actors Bijay Mohanty and Ajit Das. For Sonia, the opportunity to study at the prestigious institution is the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream.
“I am happy to have got the opportunity to study at an institution where stars were born. Legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Odisha’s own Bijay Mohanty and Ajit Das were trained at NSD,” she says.
Mirror Theatre founder and director Dr Subash Chandra Pradhan described the achievement as a landmark moment for the theatre fraternity. “Sonia’s success is a historic milestone for the entire theatre movement in Odisha. She has set a benchmark that will inspire many young artistes who aspire to etch their names in history. This accomplishment is a matter of pride and honour for Odisha,” he says.
Behind Sonia’s success stands a family that never stopped believing in her dream. Her mother, Mamata Behera, is elated and has been counting her daughter’s blessings ever since the news of her selection arrived.
“The support of everyone and Sonia’s hard work have finally borne fruit. She worked tirelessly for this. We are all delighted with her success,” she says.
For the people of Belpahar, Sonia’s achievement is a matter of pride for the entire community. Local resident Jenamani Seth recalled the young actress’s relentless determination and the collective effort that shaped her journey.
“She is immensely talented and has worked hard for this. The director supported her wholeheartedly and invested a great deal of time in honing her skills. Her co-artistes had been preparing her for months, while our senior artistes constantly encouraged her. Now that she has secured the eighth rank in the country, it is a proud moment for all of us,” he says with a grin.
From a local stage to India’s most prestigious theatre school, Sonia has scripted a new chapter that will mark her place in history. As she prepares to begin her training at the National School of Drama, she says she wants to make the most of the opportunity.
“My career apart, I hope my training here will inspire others to pursue the arts and one day take centre stage,” she signs off.
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