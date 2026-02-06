ETV Bharat / state

Sonewadi Village Panchayat Moves A Resolution To Give Widowers Monthly Financial Scheme

By Ravindra Mahale

Ahilyanagar: The village assemblies often focus on topics including roads, power, water, sanitation, and health. This time, however, in the Sonewadi village assembly in Kopargaon taluka of Ahilyanagar district, a different social issue was discussed, which has garnered a lot of curiosity.

The village Panchayat assembly passed an unanimous resolution requesting that widowed men who are economically disadvantaged and impoverished get financial aid of Rs 1600 from the government, just as the widows are receiving.

The Panchayat members welcomed this resolution, which was proposed by Kishore Zawale, a villager, who said there are between 1000-2000 widowers in their tehsil and they are finding it difficult to manage their income and families. There are also challenges in getting remarried, he said.

"Men find it tough to deal with their loss after the sudden demise of their wives. They face many new challenges. Even if they want to remarry, they face many problems. Their children don't want to get married to begin with, and they can't remarry. Hence, I proposed this resolution, that men be given Rs 1600 per month, like widows who get benefit under the Union and state government schemes," Jawale told ETV Bharat.