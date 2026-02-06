Sonewadi Village Panchayat Moves A Resolution To Give Widowers Monthly Financial Scheme
The Sonewadi villagers and Panchayat have appealed to the Maharashtra government to verify their claims and implement this scheme.
By Ravindra Mahale
Ahilyanagar: The village assemblies often focus on topics including roads, power, water, sanitation, and health. This time, however, in the Sonewadi village assembly in Kopargaon taluka of Ahilyanagar district, a different social issue was discussed, which has garnered a lot of curiosity.
The village Panchayat assembly passed an unanimous resolution requesting that widowed men who are economically disadvantaged and impoverished get financial aid of Rs 1600 from the government, just as the widows are receiving.
The Panchayat members welcomed this resolution, which was proposed by Kishore Zawale, a villager, who said there are between 1000-2000 widowers in their tehsil and they are finding it difficult to manage their income and families. There are also challenges in getting remarried, he said.
"Men find it tough to deal with their loss after the sudden demise of their wives. They face many new challenges. Even if they want to remarry, they face many problems. Their children don't want to get married to begin with, and they can't remarry. Hence, I proposed this resolution, that men be given Rs 1600 per month, like widows who get benefit under the Union and state government schemes," Jawale told ETV Bharat.
Currently, there are few central and state government social security schemes for widowed women. These primarily include the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, providing assistance of up to Rs 1500 per month, and the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Anudan Yojana of Rs 1600 per month. These schemes provide support to eligible widows from 40 years to those who are 65 and above, and are Below the Poverty Line (BPL). There is, however no separate, benefit for men who become widowers or destitute after the death of their wives.
In Sonewadi village and the surrounding tehsil, there are many elderly widowers. Some are unable to work due to illness, while others have no regular source of income. "These destitute widowers find it tough as they face immense financial and social difficulties and are deprived of any support or benefit from the government," said Jawale.
One such is Parusharam Sapate, who was recently widowed and is a BPL. "I am a daily wage worker, and I do not have an opportunity for regular employment. I am in need of money for my survival. This resolution has come at a good time, and I do hope the government approves and allocates money," added Sapate.
This unanimous supported resolution was approved by the Sarpanch, who has said she will now write to the Maharashtra government seeking their approval on it.
"I welcome this resolution, and I also feel widowers too should be given aid, especially those who are poor and labourers. This resolution was proposed by Jawale and seconded by Sanjay Sahebrao Gudaghe," said Shakuntala Gudaghe.
