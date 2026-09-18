ETV Bharat / state

Jewelery Shop Robbery Accused Held After Encounter With Police In UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra: A day after a jewellery shop (Kanchan Jewelers) was robbed in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, police on Friday arrested an accused after an encounter in which he was shot in the leg in Uttar Pradesh.

During the robbery, as many as miscreants shot at the shop's owner and bystanders and looted jewellery and cash worth lakhs. Following the robbery, Sonbhadra police in Uttar Pradesh launched intensive checking operations in border areas of the state. Meanwhile, in Anpara, a police team attempted to stop two suspects riding an Apache bike without registration plate.

Upon seeing the police, the two opened fire and in retaliatory action, the accused, Roshan Kumar Sweeper, was shot in the leg and apprehended. His accomplice, Rahul Sweeper, escaped from the spot in the cover of darkness.