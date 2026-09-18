Jewelery Shop Robbery Accused Held After Encounter With Police In UP's Sonbhadra
The accused, Roshan Kumar Sweeper was shot in the leg while his accomplice Rahul Sweeper managed to escape.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Sonbhadra: A day after a jewellery shop (Kanchan Jewelers) was robbed in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli, police on Friday arrested an accused after an encounter in which he was shot in the leg in Uttar Pradesh.
During the robbery, as many as miscreants shot at the shop's owner and bystanders and looted jewellery and cash worth lakhs. Following the robbery, Sonbhadra police in Uttar Pradesh launched intensive checking operations in border areas of the state. Meanwhile, in Anpara, a police team attempted to stop two suspects riding an Apache bike without registration plate.
Upon seeing the police, the two opened fire and in retaliatory action, the accused, Roshan Kumar Sweeper, was shot in the leg and apprehended. His accomplice, Rahul Sweeper, escaped from the spot in the cover of darkness.
Roshan was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police recovered a pistol, cartridges, gold jewellery, a mobile phone, Rs 50,000 in cash, and the Apache motorcycle from the accused. During interrogation, Roshan confessed to his involvement in the Kanchan Jewelers robbery and to receiving a share of the loot.
Police said, Kanchan Jewelers tags were found on the recovered jewelry. Teams from Anpara, Shaktinagar, Pipri police stations, and the Special Operations Group (SOG), Sonbhadra, were involved in the operation which was carried out under the leadership of Circle Officer Pipri Harsh Pandey who said the accused has several criminal cases registered against him in Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh.
According to police, six criminals carried out the robbery at Kanchan Jewellers. "Both bikes used in the crime were stolen from Jharkhand on September 12 and 13. Roshan received Rs 50,000 as his share, which the police have confiscated. The police are now conducting raids in search of the accused who are still at large," said a police officer.
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