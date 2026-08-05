Jharkhand Students Protest: After Sonam Wangchuk's Appeal, Devendra Nath Mahato Starts Drinking Water; Vows To Continue Hunger Stir
Jharkhand student leader Mahto agreed to drink water after Sonam Wangchuk expressed his solitarity with the protesting students over a video call.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations, consumed water on Wednesday following a video appeal by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Mahato had been agitating against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.
The student leader agreed to drink water after video interaction with Wangchuk. Mahto had initially refused both food and water, but following Wangchuk's appeal, agreed to drink water.
During the video conversation, Wangchuk expressed solidarity with the protesting students.
"Take water and salt, and everyone is always with you, and surely your movement will be successful," Wangchuk told Mahto.
Responding to the appeal, Mahto drank a glass of water on camera and assured supporters his indefinite hunger strike against the alleged recruitment examination irregularities would continue.
Mahto has emerged as the face of the ongoing student movement in the state. Protests have been held across Ranchi and other parts of Jharkhand following allegations of question paper leaks and tampered OMR sheets in recent government recruitment examinations.
The agitating students have put forward three principal demands-
- Transfer of the investigation from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to ensure an impartial probe.
- Cancellation of the 14th JPSC Preliminary Examination until transparency in the evaluation process is established.
- Direct intervention by Chief Minister Hemant Soren to engage with student representatives and reforms in the state's examination system.
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