ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand Students Protest: After Sonam Wangchuk's Appeal, Devendra Nath Mahato Starts Drinking Water; Vows To Continue Hunger Stir

Students hold banners and raise slogans while protesting against the alleged paper leak of the JPSC exam at Jaipal Singh Stadium, in Ranchi. ( (ANI) )

Ranchi: Jharkhand student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike against alleged irregularities in state recruitment examinations, consumed water on Wednesday following a video appeal by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Mahato had been agitating against alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations.

The student leader agreed to drink water after video interaction with Wangchuk. Mahto had initially refused both food and water, but following Wangchuk's appeal, agreed to drink water.

During the video conversation, Wangchuk expressed solidarity with the protesting students.