Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS Jodhpur For Medical Examination
Sources said the activist has been suffering from stomach-related ailments and aches in several parts of his body, likely due to poor water in jail.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Jodhpur: Ladakh Environment activist Sonam Wangchuk, lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) for over four months, was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, on Saturday morning for medical examination after he fell ill, police said. He was taken through the back gate of the medical facility at 6.30 am under tight security. AIIMS spokesperson Dr Jeevanram confirmed the visit.
Wangchuk was first taken to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) department and the outpatient department (OPD). He remained at the hospital for nearly 1.5 hours before being taken back to jail. He underwent a medical check-up at AIIMS on Friday.
AIIMS sources said Wangchuk has been suffering from stomach-related ailments and aches in several parts of his body. It is suspected that the alleged contaminated water in the jail may be the cause of his deteriorating health. Though there were initial discussions about consulting specialists in the PMR department, a gastroenterologist in the emergency department examined him, and the report will be submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday.
Meanwhile, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent medical intervention for her husband. Filed through a counsel, her application states that Wangchuk has been suffering from persistent stomach pain for the past several weeks due to the poor quality of drinking water in jail. She also alleged that specialist doctors are not visiting the jail for his examination and sought permission for weekly medical check-ups and the supply of clean drinking water provided by family members.
"Over three hearings spanning 5.5 hours on Jan 8, Jan 12th and Jan 29, 2026, the procedural lapses of @Wangchuk66’s detention order and deliberate factual errors misinterpreting his videos were laid bare. The other party will be heard on Feb 2nd," she posted on X.
Over 3 hearings spanning 5.5 hours on Jan 8, Jan 12th and Jan 29, 2026, the procedural lapses of @Wangchuk66’s detention order and deliberate factual errors misinterpreting his videos were laid bare. The other party will be heard on Feb 2nd. My heartfelt thanks to @KapilSibal ji…— Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) January 30, 2026
Considering the plea, the apex court directed the jail administration to have Wangchuk examined by a specialist doctor from a government hospital and to submit a medical report in a sealed cover by February 2.
Wangchuk was arrested under the NSA following violence in Ladakh during a protest demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. He was brought to Jodhpur Central Jail on September 26, 2025. A protest was held at the Jodhpur collectorate on January 26 demanding his release. A march for the awareness of constitutional rights, which started from Bakhasar in Jaisalmer on January 14, reached the Jodhpur Central Jail on that day.
The jail administration said Wangchuk has been examined 21 times by jail doctors so far.
Also Read