Sonam Wangchuk Taken To AIIMS Jodhpur For Medical Examination

Jodhpur: Ladakh Environment activist Sonam Wangchuk, lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) for over four months, was taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jodhpur, on Saturday morning for medical examination after he fell ill, police said. He was taken through the back gate of the medical facility at 6.30 am under tight security. AIIMS spokesperson Dr Jeevanram confirmed the visit.

Wangchuk was first taken to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) department and the outpatient department (OPD). He remained at the hospital for nearly 1.5 hours before being taken back to jail. He underwent a medical check-up at AIIMS on Friday.

AIIMS sources said Wangchuk has been suffering from stomach-related ailments and aches in several parts of his body. It is suspected that the alleged contaminated water in the jail may be the cause of his deteriorating health. Though there were initial discussions about consulting specialists in the PMR department, a gastroenterologist in the emergency department examined him, and the report will be submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, his wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent medical intervention for her husband. Filed through a counsel, her application states that Wangchuk has been suffering from persistent stomach pain for the past several weeks due to the poor quality of drinking water in jail. She also alleged that specialist doctors are not visiting the jail for his examination and sought permission for weekly medical check-ups and the supply of clean drinking water provided by family members.