Sonam Wangchuk Loses 7.3 Kg As Hunger Strike Enters Day 10; CJP Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar
Wangchuk remained on an indefinite hunger strike despite health concerns, while CJP supporters continued their protest and awaited a hearing in the Delhi High Court.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its 18th consecutive day on Tuesday, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 10th day. Protesters have continued to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Concerns over Wangchuk's health have intensified after the latest medical update revealed that he has lost 7.3 kg since beginning his fast. According to Tuesday morning's health bulletin, his blood pressure was 102/61 mmHg and his blood glucose was 68 mg/dL.
Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 10 days in support of the ongoing agitation. Organisers said doctors are monitoring his condition closely and issuing daily medical bulletins.
They said that prolonged fasting poses health risks, but Wangchuk remains firm in his demands despite deteriorating health indicators.
Protest Enters Day 18
The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 18th day, with supporters and activists gathering to press their demands. Protesters said people from across the country have been joining the agitation every day in solidarity.
They maintained that the demonstration would continue until the Central Government takes concrete steps to address their demands. Protesters also described the movement as one centred on education and democratic rights rather than the concerns of a single organisation.
Protesters have reiterated their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, alleging that the Centre has failed to address several key education-related issues.
They said the agitation would continue until the government seriously considers their demands and ensures accountability.
Delhi High Court To Hear X Account Case
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Deepke said he will appear before the Delhi High Court on Tuesday in connection with the hearing over the blocking of the organisation's official X (formerly Twitter) account.
According to the organisation, legal proceedings are underway challenging the blocking of its social media account. Protesters argued that social media is an essential platform for democratic movements to communicate with the public and said they would continue pursuing legal remedies.
As the protest entered its 18th day and Wangchuk's hunger strike reached the 10-day mark, supporters said attention remains focused on his health and the outcome of the Delhi High Court hearing. They said the protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until their demands are met.
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