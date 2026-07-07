ETV Bharat / state

Sonam Wangchuk Loses 7.3 Kg As Hunger Strike Enters Day 10; CJP Protest Continues At Jantar Mantar

Doctors check Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike, on Tuesday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar entered its 18th consecutive day on Tuesday, while social activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike entered its 10th day. Protesters have continued to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Concerns over Wangchuk's health have intensified after the latest medical update revealed that he has lost 7.3 kg since beginning his fast. According to Tuesday morning's health bulletin, his blood pressure was 102/61 mmHg and his blood glucose was 68 mg/dL.

Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 10 days in support of the ongoing agitation. Organisers said doctors are monitoring his condition closely and issuing daily medical bulletins.

They said that prolonged fasting poses health risks, but Wangchuk remains firm in his demands despite deteriorating health indicators.

Protest Enters Day 18

The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 18th day, with supporters and activists gathering to press their demands. Protesters said people from across the country have been joining the agitation every day in solidarity.

They maintained that the demonstration would continue until the Central Government takes concrete steps to address their demands. Protesters also described the movement as one centred on education and democratic rights rather than the concerns of a single organisation.