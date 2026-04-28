ETV Bharat / state

Sonam Raghuvanshi, Accused Of Killing Husband During Honeymoon In Meghalaya, Granted Bail

Shillong: A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got her husband killed during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing on May 23 during the couple’s honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.