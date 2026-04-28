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Sonam Raghuvanshi, Accused Of Killing Husband During Honeymoon In Meghalaya, Granted Bail

SP Vivek Syiem said that necessary legal procedures are being followed, and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per the law

Sonam Raghuvanshi bail
Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore couple (ETV Bharat)
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By PTI

Published : April 28, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Shillong: A court in Meghalaya on Tuesday granted bail to Indore resident Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly got her husband killed during their honeymoon in the northeastern state in 2025.

Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, went missing on May 23 during the couple’s honeymoon, and his mutilated body was found on June 2 near a waterfall in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district. Sonam and several others, including her alleged boyfriend, were arrested in the case.

"The accused has been granted bail by the court. However, necessary legal procedures are being followed and the police will continue to pursue the matter as per law," SP Vivek Syiem said.

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Shillong Court Acquits Indore Property Dealer, Watchman In Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

TAGGED:

MEGHALAYA HONEYMOON MURDER CASE
SONAM RAGHUVANSHI BAIL
RAJA RAGHUVANSHI CASE
SONAM RAGHUVANSHI

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