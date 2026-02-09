ETV Bharat / state

Sonam Experienced Winter In Jodhpur Jail Harsher Than Antarctica: Geetanjali Angmo

Sharing her recent interaction with Wangchuk at the jail on social media, she said she was informed by the latter that it was the coldest winter of his life."Now that winter is over, I'm telling you that this was the coldest winter of my life. People say, but you are from #Ladakh. Yes, but in Ladakh we have good preparations. Our passive solar-heated houses stay at +18 deg C, others heat with bukharis. I have done hunger strikes outdoors in -25 deg C. I have even been to Antarctica. And for that, we are prepared. But this was the coldest experience in bed at night so far," she posted on X.

Jodhpur: Geetanjali Angmo, wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has claimed that his husaband experienced cold conditions at the Jodhpur Central Jail, which is harsher than Antarctica. Wangchuk has been incarcerated under the National Security Act since September 26, and his plea is pending before the Supreme Court.

Wangchuk informed her that the temperature outside the jail was 6 degrees Celsius, and it was the same inside the cell. His large, hall-like cell, made of cement and stone, has 10 windows with only iron bars, but no shutters. "When strong winds blow, the cold is truly biting. The wind chill makes it feel even colder. It's like sleeping under a bridge in Delhi," he said.

He further said there is no concept of beds, mattresses or pillows in the jail, only blankets provide some comfort on the cold concrete floor. Although the jail authorities provided extra blankets, there was nothing to stop the wind from coming through the windows. But imagine the borewell water running in pipes outside my door is at 25 deg C will be a free resource. Hence, I wanted to design a no-cost, zero-carbon floor-heating system using this water that would also serve as a cooling system in hot summers for all the barracks in all the prisons across India," he said.

The activist expressed the desire to get support with the provision of simple instruments like the thermometers from the jail authorities or permission from the court to work on this innovation.