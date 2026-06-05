Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee Resigns As Vice-Chancellor Of Rabindra Bharati University
Sonali declined to comment on the reason for her quitting the post, reports Soumita Bhattacharya.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Professor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee has resigned from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University.
Wife of the state's former Chief Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Prof Banerjee previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and, prior to that, headed the State Joint Entrance Board. She had been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University since August 1, 2025.
Prof Banerjee has already sent her resignation letter to Chancellor of Universities, Governor RN Ravi even as she declined to comment on her decision to quit the post.
Several of Prof Banerjee's decisions during her tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta had sparked significant controversies, leading various student organizations to voice their opposition against her. The state government had suffered a major setback in the Supreme Court regarding a case concerning her reappointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta.
At that time, the apex court upheld the Calcutta High Court's verdict, ruling that the decision to remove Prof Banerjee from the post of Vice-Chancellor would stand. The Calcutta High Court had previously observed that the state government lacked the authority to reappoint a university Vice-Chancellor and had struck down the state's reappointment notification. The state government had moved the Supreme Court challenging the verdict.
The case stemmed from a long-standing tussle between the state government and the then-Governor (and Chancellor), Jagdeep Dhankhar, over vice-chancellor appointments. It was alleged that vice-chancellors were appointed to several state-run universities without the Chancellor's approval. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed challenging the legality of Prof Banerjee's reappointment following which the High Court had upheld the Governor's decision to remove her.
The state government had appealed to the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court's ruling, but the apex court ultimately upheld the High Court's directive. Subsequently, the then Trinamool government appointed Prof Banerjee as the Chairperson of the Joint Entrance Board.
However, a conflict later arose between the state government and Governor CV Ananda Bose regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors for universities. It was then that Prof Banerjee was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University, in compliance with a Supreme Court directive.
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