ETV Bharat / state

Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee Resigns As Vice-Chancellor Of Rabindra Bharati University

Kolkata: Professor Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee has resigned from the post of Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University.

Wife of the state's former Chief Secretary, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, Prof Banerjee previously served as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta and, prior to that, headed the State Joint Entrance Board. She had been serving as the Vice-Chancellor of Rabindra Bharati University since August 1, 2025.

Prof Banerjee has already sent her resignation letter to Chancellor of Universities, Governor RN Ravi even as she declined to comment on her decision to quit the post.

Several of Prof Banerjee's decisions during her tenure as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta had sparked significant controversies, leading various student organizations to voice their opposition against her. The state government had suffered a major setback in the Supreme Court regarding a case concerning her reappointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calcutta.