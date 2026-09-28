ETV Bharat / state

Assam's Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary Sees Wildlife Return After Habitat Restoration

Tezpur: Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Sonitpur district is showing signs of ecological recovery, with restored habitats being used by elephants, tigers, leopards, deer and several bird species, according to forest officials.

The recovery comes amid a longstanding challenge of encroachment and habitat disturbance inside the sanctuary, which covers around 220 square kilometres.

Piraisoodan B, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer of the Western Assam Wildlife Division, said the Forest Department has adopted a phased approach to reclaiming and restoring important wildlife habitats rather than attempting to address the entire encroachment problem at once.

According to Piraisoodan, around 150 hectares of land has been reclaimed in a critical patch of the sanctuary. This includes about 41 hectares of forest land previously occupied by the Indian Army at Lama Camp, along with adjoining areas that had been encroached upon.

The Forest Department had taken up the issue with the Army, pointing out that the area forms part of an important elephant movement landscape. The Army handed over the 41-hectare area to the Forest Department during the 2023-24 financial year after a process that continued for about a year.

The issue gained urgency after three elephants died inside the Lama Camp area in August 2022, Piraisoodan said.

Following the reclamation, the Forest Department began habitat restoration by planting grasses and suitable tree species. Within two to three years, forest officials began documenting leopards, deer and several bird species using the restored area. Large herds of elephants have also been recorded moving through the landscape in recent months.

Historically, Sonai Rupai supported tigers and rhinoceroses, but prolonged disturbance and encroachment affected wildlife populations and movement. Piraisoodan said the Forest Department has strengthened protection and habitat management in recent years. A tiger was photographed in Sonai Rupai in 2025. Initially, officials believed it could have been a migrant animal.

However, after the animal was recorded again, the department began examining the possibility of a resident tiger population. According to the Forest Department, two resident tigers have now been identified in Sonai Rupai, and their presence has been validated by the Wildlife Institute of India.

According to the DFO, the conservation strategy focuses on strengthening protection and improving habitat.

New protection and transit camps have been established, while patrolling routes have been increased across the sanctuary. The department has also undertaken large-scale grassland management.