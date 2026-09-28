Assam's Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary Sees Wildlife Return After Habitat Restoration
The recovery comes amid a longstanding challenge of encroachment and habitat disturbance inside the sanctuary, which covers around 220 square kilometres, writes Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Tezpur: Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Sonitpur district is showing signs of ecological recovery, with restored habitats being used by elephants, tigers, leopards, deer and several bird species, according to forest officials.
The recovery comes amid a longstanding challenge of encroachment and habitat disturbance inside the sanctuary, which covers around 220 square kilometres.
Piraisoodan B, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer of the Western Assam Wildlife Division, said the Forest Department has adopted a phased approach to reclaiming and restoring important wildlife habitats rather than attempting to address the entire encroachment problem at once.
According to Piraisoodan, around 150 hectares of land has been reclaimed in a critical patch of the sanctuary. This includes about 41 hectares of forest land previously occupied by the Indian Army at Lama Camp, along with adjoining areas that had been encroached upon.
The Forest Department had taken up the issue with the Army, pointing out that the area forms part of an important elephant movement landscape. The Army handed over the 41-hectare area to the Forest Department during the 2023-24 financial year after a process that continued for about a year.
The issue gained urgency after three elephants died inside the Lama Camp area in August 2022, Piraisoodan said.
Following the reclamation, the Forest Department began habitat restoration by planting grasses and suitable tree species. Within two to three years, forest officials began documenting leopards, deer and several bird species using the restored area. Large herds of elephants have also been recorded moving through the landscape in recent months.
Historically, Sonai Rupai supported tigers and rhinoceroses, but prolonged disturbance and encroachment affected wildlife populations and movement. Piraisoodan said the Forest Department has strengthened protection and habitat management in recent years. A tiger was photographed in Sonai Rupai in 2025. Initially, officials believed it could have been a migrant animal.
However, after the animal was recorded again, the department began examining the possibility of a resident tiger population. According to the Forest Department, two resident tigers have now been identified in Sonai Rupai, and their presence has been validated by the Wildlife Institute of India.
According to the DFO, the conservation strategy focuses on strengthening protection and improving habitat.
New protection and transit camps have been established, while patrolling routes have been increased across the sanctuary. The department has also undertaken large-scale grassland management.
Around 300 hectares of grassland were restored in approximately one-and-a-half years, according to the Forest Department. Wetland restoration has also been undertaken, with around one lakh cubic metres of material desilted from wetlands to improve water availability throughout the year.
Officials said the restoration of grasslands and wetlands is expected to improve the prey base and create more suitable conditions for large carnivores.
Despite the signs of recovery, encroachment remains a major challenge for Sonai Rupai. The issue has also come before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
Original Application No. 168/2023/EZ, filed by Dilip Nath, raised concerns and allegations regarding large-scale encroachment and non-forest activities inside the sanctuary and adjoining forest areas.
During the proceedings, the NGT sought details from the Assam government regarding unauthorised constructions and encroachments, as well as steps taken for their removal and the restoration of forest land.
The proceedings have referred to structures and activities reported inside the sanctuary, including roads, schools, polling stations and other constructions. The tribunal has also sought clarification regarding responsibility for unauthorised activities and action taken to remove encroachments.
Piraisoodan said the Forest Department is aware of the legal proceedings and the wider encroachment issue. He said the department has prepared a plan to reclaim the sanctuary "patch by patch", while taking into account wildlife conservation and the concerns of people who have lived in the area for decades.
A resettlement plan has also been prepared and is awaiting the necessary government-level decision before further implementation. According to Dilip Nath, the next hearing in NGT Original Application No. 168/2023/EZ is scheduled for December 2.
The conservation work at the sanctuary received national attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the initiative during his Mann Ki Baat address on September 27. Referring to the sanctuary, Modi spoke about the return of elephants after encroachments were removed from a forest area.
For the Forest Department, the recognition comes as Sonai Rupai undergoes land reclamation, habitat restoration and strengthened protection. Officials say the return of tigers, increased elephant movement and the use of restored areas by other wildlife indicate early signs of ecological recovery. However, reclaiming more areas, restoring fragmented habitats and addressing the sanctuary's decades-old encroachment problem remain major challenges.
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