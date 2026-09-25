ETV Bharat / state

Son Who Was A Toddler When Mother Went Missing From Kendrapara Home Awaits Her Return After 35 Years

Kendrapara: Pramila Mallick’s son was barely one-and-a-half years old when she disappeared in 1990. Now 37, he has seen his mother again on a video call and is telling people in their Alapua village that she is coming home. The family has traced Pramila to an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh, but still needs help arranging her journey back to Odisha.

“We had assumed she was dead. Our entire family is delighted to have found her after such a long time.” The family has approached the Pattamundai police for assistance in bringing her home,” said Pramila’s brother-in-law, Ramachandra Mallick.

Pramila Mallick’s family had believed she was dead. Then a photograph arrived at their home in Alapua village, followed by a video call that brought them face to face with her for the first time in nearly 35 years. Pramila was alive, living at an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh.

Pramila on a video call with her family from Himachal (ETV Bharat)

“Odisha police officials came to our home and showed us her photograph. We had assumed she was dead. Our entire family is delighted to have found her after such a long time,” Ramachandra added.

Pramila, wife of Dinabandhu Mallick, went missing in 1990. According to her family, she had been staying at her parental home because of her mental health condition when she disappeared. They searched for her and lodged a police complaint, but found no trace. Her son was then around one-and-a-half years old. He is now 37.

The news of her return has brought joy to the household, though the family has yet to work out how to bring her back from Himachal Pradesh. Ramachandra said they had approached the Pattamundai police for help. “We are overjoyed, but we are also concerned about the arrangements needed to bring her home,” he said.

Pramila’s son has been telling people that his mother is coming home and that he will look after her, according to the family. Villagers, too, have welcomed the news and urged the administration to help arrange her journey.