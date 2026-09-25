Son Who Was A Toddler When Mother Went Missing From Kendrapara Home Awaits Her Return After 35 Years
Presumed dead since 1990, Pramila has reconnected with her family who are now seeking help to bring her back to Odisha, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Kendrapara: Pramila Mallick’s son was barely one-and-a-half years old when she disappeared in 1990. Now 37, he has seen his mother again on a video call and is telling people in their Alapua village that she is coming home. The family has traced Pramila to an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh, but still needs help arranging her journey back to Odisha.
“We had assumed she was dead. Our entire family is delighted to have found her after such a long time.” The family has approached the Pattamundai police for assistance in bringing her home,” said Pramila’s brother-in-law, Ramachandra Mallick.
Pramila Mallick’s family had believed she was dead. Then a photograph arrived at their home in Alapua village, followed by a video call that brought them face to face with her for the first time in nearly 35 years. Pramila was alive, living at an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh.
“Odisha police officials came to our home and showed us her photograph. We had assumed she was dead. Our entire family is delighted to have found her after such a long time,” Ramachandra added.
Pramila, wife of Dinabandhu Mallick, went missing in 1990. According to her family, she had been staying at her parental home because of her mental health condition when she disappeared. They searched for her and lodged a police complaint, but found no trace. Her son was then around one-and-a-half years old. He is now 37.
The news of her return has brought joy to the household, though the family has yet to work out how to bring her back from Himachal Pradesh. Ramachandra said they had approached the Pattamundai police for help. “We are overjoyed, but we are also concerned about the arrangements needed to bring her home,” he said.
Pramila’s son has been telling people that his mother is coming home and that he will look after her, according to the family. Villagers, too, have welcomed the news and urged the administration to help arrange her journey.
The search that led to Alapua began at an old-age home in Bhangrotu. During a visit under the ‘Mission Apno Tak’ initiative, Balh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smritika Negi and Tehsil Welfare Officer Dharamshila spoke with Pramila about her past. Pramila recalled fragments of her life in Odisha, including references to Cuttack. A name tattooed in Odia script on her arm provided another clue.
Short videos of those conversations were shared with India Care Volunteer Network after which the volunteers followed the clues through Cuttack and Kendrapara, with assistance from Odisha Police, until they traced Pramila’s family in Alapua. After her identity was verified, a video call reunited her with relatives who had long stopped expecting to see her again.
"When the tracing request came to India Cares, we only knew that there was a woman in Himachal Pradesh who appeared to have links to Odisha. We did not know her real identity or that she had been separated from her family for 35 years. But when we saw that small possibility of a connection, we felt we had to pursue it," explained the volunteer, who did not want to be named.
The team reached out to Odisha Police and from there, the pieces slowly began to come together. "Amiya Kumar Malik of Odisha Police played a crucial role in tracing her family. What began as a possibility eventually became a reunion after 35 years. Seeing Pramila connect with her family was an incredibly emotional moment," she said.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Malik said it has been a different experience altogether to reunite a missing woman with her family. Recalling his intervention, Malik said, "After I got a call from India Cares, I saw a video of the woman without knowing anything about her. I could just hear her say Baluria, which happens to be in Pattamundai tehsil of Kendrapara district. With the help of the SDM, I could know that she had a tattoo in her arms. When I saw the photo of the the tattoo I could read 'Pramila' clearly written in Odia. That made the work a little easy."
Malik sought some time to locate the woman by contacting the villagers who acknowledged that a woman named Pramila had gone missing for over 35 years. "It just took me two hours to locate that Pramila's relatives. She had lost everyone in the family other than her son who is 36 years old now. Her husband is no more and her sisters and brother in-law corroborated her identity. Then all of us were taken on a video call and that confirmed Pramila's identity," Malik added.
The process of her relocation from Himachal to Odisha has begun and soon, Pramila will be reunited with her family.
How Pramila travelled from Odisha to Himachal Pradesh remains unclear. She stayed at a mental healthcare centre in Shimla from 2011 to 2018 and later at Nari Niketan before moving to the Bhangrotu old-age home. Her family is now waiting for the reunion they have so far experienced only through a screen.
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