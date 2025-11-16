Former Uttarakhand MLA's Son, Gunman Booked For Assault
They allegedly assaulted the son of a former Chief Secretary of the state
Dehradun: A high-profile youngster and a former legislator's gunman allegedly assaulted the son of a former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand. The accused Divya Pratap Singh is the son of former MLA from Khanpur assembly constituency in Haridwar district, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.
He has been booked by the personnel of Rajpur Police Station along with the former legislator's gunman, Rajesh Singh, following a complaint lodged by the victim.
It is learnt that on November 15, 2025, R. Yashovardhan, who is the son of former Chief Secretary S. Ramaswami and resides on Old Mussoorie Road, filed a complaint at Rajpur Police Station in Dehradun. He alleged that on November 14, he was driving from Dilaram Chowk to Sai Mandir when two cars coming from behind tried to overtake him near the Pacific Mall.
Because of the limited space, he was unable to give way. Subsequently, the white Land Cruiser and a Bolero car collided with his vehicle at the Mussoorie diversion. A man got out of the Land Cruiser, accompanied by a gunman.
The complainant said that some other people were also present in both vehicles. He said that he was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted.
The gunman allegedly threw the victim on the road and kicked him. The victim alleged that one of the men pointed a pistol at him and his driver while threatening to kill them. The gunman also allegedly kicked the national flag emblem on his shirt and fled after the assault.
Dehradun Senior Supritendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh disclosed that based on a preliminary investigation, the occupants of the car have been identified as Divya Pratap Singh and Rajesh Singh, a former city constable.
He said that a letter was sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at Haridwar to initiate disciplinary action against the accused policeman. It is learnt that Rajesh Singh has been suspended following the registration of a criminal case in the matter. Sources said that the forensic analysis of the vehicles involved in the incident is being carried out. Further investigations are on in this matter.
