Former Uttarakhand MLA's Son, Gunman Booked For Assault

Dehradun: A high-profile youngster and a former legislator's gunman allegedly assaulted the son of a former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand. The accused Divya Pratap Singh is the son of former MLA from Khanpur assembly constituency in Haridwar district, Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion.

He has been booked by the personnel of Rajpur Police Station along with the former legislator's gunman, Rajesh Singh, following a complaint lodged by the victim.

It is learnt that on November 15, 2025, R. Yashovardhan, who is the son of former Chief Secretary S. Ramaswami and resides on Old Mussoorie Road, filed a complaint at Rajpur Police Station in Dehradun. He alleged that on November 14, he was driving from Dilaram Chowk to Sai Mandir when two cars coming from behind tried to overtake him near the Pacific Mall.

Because of the limited space, he was unable to give way. Subsequently, the white Land Cruiser and a Bolero car collided with his vehicle at the Mussoorie diversion. A man got out of the Land Cruiser, accompanied by a gunman.