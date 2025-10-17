Son Of Former Punjab DGP And Ex Minister Dies In Haryana, Last Rites To Be Held In Uttar Pradesh
Aqeel Akhtar's body has been taken to his ancestral village, Harda in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, where his last rites will be performed on Friday.
October 17, 2025
Chandigarh: Aqeel Akhtar (35), son of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and former minister Razia Sultana died in Panchkula in Haryana.
According to police, his body was brought to Panchkula Hospital in Sector 6 this morning. His postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, who took it to their ancestral village, Harda, in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, where his last rites will be performed.
Akhtar is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter and is the only son of Mohammad Mustafa and Razia Sultana.
According to preliminary information, Akhtar died under mysterious circumstances, regarding which no official statement has been made till now. The former DGP's family currently live in Sector 4 of Mansa Devi in Panchkula and the incident took place on Thursday night.
Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Aaqil Akhtar ji, son of our colleague and former DGP of Punjab, @MohdMustafaips ji and former Cabinet Minister, Madam Razia Sultana ji.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 17, 2025
The entire @INCPunjab stands with the family in this hour of grief. May God grant the… pic.twitter.com/45Dv1zQ4W5
Expressing his grief on his X handle, Congress Punjab president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Aqeel Akhtar ji, son of our colleague and former DGP of Punjab Muhammad Mustafa and former Cabinet Minister Madam Razia Sultana. The entire Congress party stands with the family in this hour of grief. May God grant the departed soul a place in His divine presence and give the family the strength to bear this grief."
Saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Aqil Akhtar, son of former DGP Punjab Mohammad Mustafa Ji and former Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana Ji.— Mohit Mohindra (@mohit_mohindra) October 17, 2025
Praying for strength and solace to the family in this hour of immense sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CjO0afFFu2
Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mahindra expressed his condolences. "Saddened by the heartbreaking loss of Aqeel Akhtar, son of former DGP Punjab Mohammad Mustafa and former Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana. Praying for strength and solace to the family in this hour of immense sorrow. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he wrote on social media.
Akhtar's mother, Razia, former Punjab cabinet minister, was also nominated by the Congress from Malerkotla assembly seat in 2022 elections. However, she was defeated by AAP's Mohammad Jamil ur Rehman by a margin of 21,686 votes.
On the other hand, Akhtar's father, Mohammad Mustafa, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was once considered very close to former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He made headlines after alleging that the former CM conspired to stop him from being appointed as the DGP. He has received five gallantry awards.
After Mohammad Mustafa retired on February 28, 2021, former MP Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed him as his advisor.
