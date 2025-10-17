ETV Bharat / state

Son Of Former Punjab DGP And Ex Minister Dies In Haryana, Last Rites To Be Held In Uttar Pradesh

Chandigarh: Aqeel Akhtar (35), son of former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa and former minister Razia Sultana died in Panchkula in Haryana.

According to police, his body was brought to Panchkula Hospital in Sector 6 this morning. His postmortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, who took it to their ancestral village, Harda, in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, where his last rites will be performed.

Akhtar is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter and is the only son of Mohammad Mustafa and Razia Sultana.

According to preliminary information, Akhtar died under mysterious circumstances, regarding which no official statement has been made till now. The former DGP's family currently live in Sector 4 of Mansa Devi in ​​Panchkula and the incident took place on Thursday night.