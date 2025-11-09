Man Hacks Parents To Death In Rajasthan's Alwar
The accused is an alcoholic and killed his parents after a quarrel at Hadharhera village.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 10:55 PM IST
Alwar: A man hacked his parents to death with an axe after a quarrel in Hadharhera village, under the jurisdiction of Baroda Mev police station in Alwar district on Sunday.
Police said, the accused Omprakash Jatav fled after the incident. The deceased's elder son was not present at home at the time of the incident. He lives with his family in Alwar and works as a mechanic. Eight teams have been formed to search for the accused, said police.
Baroda Mev police station officer Vijaypal Singh stated that on Sunday, information was received that two bodies were lying mutilated and covered in blood in a house. "Upon receiving the information, we arrived at the scene, inspected the scene, and gathered information. I informed senior officers about the incident following which Laxmangarh DSP Kailash Jindal arrived at the scene."
Singh said the bodies of the victim, Hariya Jatav and his wife Shanti were found on a blood-soaked cot in two rooms of their house in Haderhera village. "The FSL team was called to collect evidence. Prima facie it appears the deceased were struck on the head," he said.
Singh stated that the deceased's elder son, Moharpal Singh, complained that his brother, Omprakash, is an alcoholic and quarreled with his mother and father daily. "On Sunday, while in an inebriated state, he brutally murdered his parents with an axe," he said, adding based on the complaint, eight police teams have been formed to search for the accused.
