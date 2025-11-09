ETV Bharat / state

Man Hacks Parents To Death In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: A man hacked his parents to death with an axe after a quarrel in Hadharhera village, under the jurisdiction of Baroda Mev police station in Alwar district on Sunday.

Police said, the accused Omprakash Jatav fled after the incident. The deceased's elder son was not present at home at the time of the incident. He lives with his family in Alwar and works as a mechanic. Eight teams have been formed to search for the accused, said police.

Baroda Mev police station officer Vijaypal Singh stated that on Sunday, information was received that two bodies were lying mutilated and covered in blood in a house. "Upon receiving the information, we arrived at the scene, inspected the scene, and gathered information. I informed senior officers about the incident following which Laxmangarh DSP Kailash Jindal arrived at the scene."