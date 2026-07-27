ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Man Arrested, Killed Wife's Grandma, Assaulted In-Laws Over Insinuations About Her 'Character'

The grandmother-in-law and other relatives (L) and police visiting the family hut in the morning ( ETV Bharat )

Korba: A man allegedly killed his grandmother-in-law and brutally assaulted his in-laws with a wooden stick in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The police arrested the accused and said that the attack was a result of a family dispute, resulting from the suspicion of the relatives about the "character" of the wife of the accused.

The incident took place in Harradih village under the Chaitma police outpost in the Pali police station area of Katghora. According to police, the accused allegedly attacked his in-laws while they were asleep in their home late at night. Armed with a wooden stick, he reportedly assaulted his father-in-law, Chaitram Dhanuhar, and mother-in-law, who are seriously injured.

After the assault, the accused allegedly went to the nearby hut of his grandmother-in-law, Samreen Bai, who lived alone about 100 m away, and beat her to death with the same stick.