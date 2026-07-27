Chhattisgarh Man Arrested, Killed Wife's Grandma, Assaulted In-Laws Over Insinuations About Her 'Character'
According to police, the accused allegedly attacked his in-laws while they were asleep in their huts late at night.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Korba: A man allegedly killed his grandmother-in-law and brutally assaulted his in-laws with a wooden stick in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The police arrested the accused and said that the attack was a result of a family dispute, resulting from the suspicion of the relatives about the "character" of the wife of the accused.
The incident took place in Harradih village under the Chaitma police outpost in the Pali police station area of Katghora. According to police, the accused allegedly attacked his in-laws while they were asleep in their home late at night. Armed with a wooden stick, he reportedly assaulted his father-in-law, Chaitram Dhanuhar, and mother-in-law, who are seriously injured.
After the assault, the accused allegedly went to the nearby hut of his grandmother-in-law, Samreen Bai, who lived alone about 100 m away, and beat her to death with the same stick.
Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the attack. A forensic team, dog squad, and additional police personnel were deployed to investigate the case. Additional Superintendent of Police of Katghora, Nitish Singh Thakur, said the accused was arrested following a preliminary investigation, and has been produced before the court. Further legal proceedings are underway.
According to the preliminary investigation, the attack was allegedly motivated by a long-running family dispute over suspicions regarding the character of the wife of the accused. Police said the woman's parents, as well as her maternal grandmother Samreen Bai, allegedly suspected her character.
Investigators believe the accused was upset over their repeated allegations against his wife, leading him to attack his in-laws before allegedly murdering his grandmother-in-law in a fit of rage. Police said the investigation is continuing to establish all the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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