ETV Bharat / state

Son Ends Ties With Haryana Congress MLA For Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls

Chandigarh: The son of Haryana Congress MLA Mohammad Israil has publicly announced that he is severing all ties with his father for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections 2026, along with four other legislators.

"I wish to make it absolutely clear to you that, effective today, I hereby announce that I no longer have any relationship with my father, nor will I have any relationship with him in the future. I do not know what the future holds, but I am certain that I will have no further ties with him. Another member of my family, my uncle, DSP MS Khan, is also implicated in this matter, and I will have no relationship with him either," Nazim Chaudhary, son of the MLA from Hathin assembly constituency in Palwal, said.

Nazim Chaudhary said his family has been associated with Congress for generations, and their very identity is inextricably linked to the party. He accused his father of betraying the trust reposed in him by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.