Son Ends Ties With Haryana Congress MLA For Cross-Voting In Rajya Sabha Polls
Nazim Chaudhary, son of Mohammad Israil, said his family has been associated with Congress for generations, and their very identity is inextricably linked to it.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Chandigarh: The son of Haryana Congress MLA Mohammad Israil has publicly announced that he is severing all ties with his father for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections 2026, along with four other legislators.
"I wish to make it absolutely clear to you that, effective today, I hereby announce that I no longer have any relationship with my father, nor will I have any relationship with him in the future. I do not know what the future holds, but I am certain that I will have no further ties with him. Another member of my family, my uncle, DSP MS Khan, is also implicated in this matter, and I will have no relationship with him either," Nazim Chaudhary, son of the MLA from Hathin assembly constituency in Palwal, said.
Nazim Chaudhary said his family has been associated with Congress for generations, and their very identity is inextricably linked to the party. He accused his father of betraying the trust reposed in him by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Nazim Choudhary, son of MLA Chaudhary Mohd Israil, who allegedly cross-voted in Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections, says, " ... i want to make it clear to you that from today onwards, i declare that i have no relationship with my father, nor will i have any in the… https://t.co/cJQpPoTNwN pic.twitter.com/ke4ZJPS7JI— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2026
Nazim further said his family legacy is founded upon honesty and Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, maintaining that if a member of one's own family compromises on these core values, it becomes impossible to continue living with them. "Betraying the party for the sake of petty personal gains runs counter to my fundamental principles, which compelled me to make the difficult decision to distance myself from my father," he added.
Notably, Congress has issued show-cause notices to five of its MLAs — Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Israil, Renu Bala, Shelly Chaudhary, and Jarnail Singh — accused of engaging in cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha elections, seeking an explanation regarding their voting pattern and to clarify their stance within the stipulated timeframe.
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