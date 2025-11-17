ETV Bharat / state

Son Detained In Delhi Blast Case, Kashmir Man Dies After Self-Immolation

Srinagar: A man from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district who self immolated after his son was detained for questioning in the Delhi car blast case succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.

The victim Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller from Wanpora village of Qazigund in attempted self immolation few days ago after he was denied a meeting with his son Jasir Bilal Wani and brother Naveel Wani, both of whom were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police in connection with the Delhi blast case.

Naseema Akhtar, the sister in law of Wani, told reporters at her home that her brother-in-law self immolated after his son, Jasir was “arrested”. She said her husband, Naveel Ahmad Wani, who is a lecturer in Physics, too was “picked up during his duty”.

“We are innocent and respected people in our area. He (Bilal Wani) felt humiliated after his son was arrested; he committed suicide and suffered 100 percent damage,” she said, urging the administration to release her relatives.

Appealing for justice, she said that they share a neighbourhood with the two doctors, but have no links with their activities.

Reports said that Bilal was rushed to the SHMS from GMC, Anantnag, for the treatment of burns where he has succumbed.