Son Detained In Delhi Blast Case, Kashmir Man Dies After Self-Immolation
Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller from Qazigund set himself on fire after his son was picked up for questioning.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST
Srinagar: A man from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district who self immolated after his son was detained for questioning in the Delhi car blast case succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.
The victim Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller from Wanpora village of Qazigund in attempted self immolation few days ago after he was denied a meeting with his son Jasir Bilal Wani and brother Naveel Wani, both of whom were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police in connection with the Delhi blast case.
Naseema Akhtar, the sister in law of Wani, told reporters at her home that her brother-in-law self immolated after his son, Jasir was “arrested”. She said her husband, Naveel Ahmad Wani, who is a lecturer in Physics, too was “picked up during his duty”.
“We are innocent and respected people in our area. He (Bilal Wani) felt humiliated after his son was arrested; he committed suicide and suffered 100 percent damage,” she said, urging the administration to release her relatives.
Appealing for justice, she said that they share a neighbourhood with the two doctors, but have no links with their activities.
Reports said that Bilal was rushed to the SHMS from GMC, Anantnag, for the treatment of burns where he has succumbed.
Wani is the neighbour of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and his brother Dr Muzaffar Rather. While Dr Adil was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his brother Dr Muzaffar Rather continues to remain on the run, as per officials.
Earlier, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said that the father was “petrified about their safety; he pleaded with the authorities to just see them, which was denied.”
“This level of high handedness only deepens wounds and breeds despair. When young men are picked up randomly we risk driving an entire generation into fear, frustration & ultimately towards darker paths,” she said.
The Jammu and Kashmir police didn't issue any statement about the allegations of the PDP chief.
The interstate terror module investigation has been taken up by NIA while other agencies are also investigating the terror module. The Counter Intelligence Kashmir of Jammu and Kashmir police has raided several places including in Anantnag town where it questioned a non-local doctor who is studying in GMC Anantnag and living as a tenant in the town.
